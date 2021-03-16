GEE Group's Agile Resources Opens New Office in Austin, TX

Expansion into a Rapidly Growing Market

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021/ GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) ("the Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, today announced its IT staffing subsidiary Agile Resources is expanding its strategic presence with the opening of an Austin, Texas office, led by Clint Hawkins, Director of Recruiting. This new office shows Agile's commitment to creating a direct and seamless pipeline between top-tier talent and the growing client needs of the Austin market.

Despite the pandemic, Texas has become a prime location for both startups and for larger companies. Specifically, the information technology industry has been growing in Austin.

By positioning Agile locally, Clint and his team will be able to respond to growing client needs in Austin. Clint and his team are well-positioned to specifically target SaaS (Software as a Service) companies' demands.

Matthew Marini, President of Agile, commented, "We are excited to move into the Austin market. Agile is focused on growth through strategic market selections and the growth of our contractor base nationwide. We have been carefully watching Austin's growth for two years and are proud to be able to launch into the thriving market with the addition of Clint Hawkins as the Austin market leader. We have aggressive growth targets over the next few years and are excited about Agile's path."

Clint Hawkins has been involved in professional technology recruiting for over 17 years and has worked closely with Matthew for 11 years in the industry. His trusted reputation in Austin, combined with the need to reach local clients more efficiently in this booming market, substantiates the opening of a new office. As Clint's team expands, so will their capabilities. Clint commented, "In the past year, Austin has seen a large demand for product management and product delivery tech talent. SaaS companies need to hire for both sides of the house quickly and efficiently in this very competitive market. I am honored and excited to lead the team and further develop Agile's presence."

About Agile

Agile, a GEE Group Company ("GEE Group"), is an innovative IT staffing and consulting firm that speeds time to talent by matching great people to great opportunities, enabling our clients to drive business results and create competitive advantage. Agile has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine, Staffing Industry Analysts and the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Agile has been recognized as a 2017 Best Staffing Firm t o Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts and a 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Atlanta Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources. Agile received Inavero's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction Awards for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to the Company's future results (including results of business operations, certain projections, future financial condition, pro forma financial information, and business trends and prospects) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events. Such forward-looking statements often contain, or are prefaced by, words such as "will", "may," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "pro forma", "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," "intends," "suggests," "appears," "seeks," or variations of such words or similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and, consequently, as a result of a number of factors, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The international pandemic, the "Novel Coronavirus" ("COVID"-19), has been detrimental to and continues to negatively impact and disrupt the Company's business operations. The health outbreak has caused a significant negative effect on the global economy and employment in general including the lack of demand for the Company's services which is exacerbated by government and client-directed "quarantines", "remote working", "shut-downs" and "social distancing". There is no assurance that conditions will not worsen and further negatively impact GEE Group. Certain other factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the loss, default or bankruptcy of one or more customers; (ii) changes in general, regional, national or international economic conditions; (iii) an act of war or terrorism, industrial accidents, or cyber security breach that disrupts business; (iv) changes in the law and regulations; (v) the effect of liabilities and other claims asserted against the Company including the failure to repay indebtedness or comply with lender covenants including the lack of liquidity to support business operations and the inability to refinance debt, failure to obtain necessary financing from commercial sources or government programs such as the main street lending facility or other economic relief programs, failure to obtain partial or full forgiveness on payroll protection loans or the inability to access the capital markets and/or obtain alternative sources of capital; (vi) changes in the size and nature of the Company's competition; (vii) the loss of one or more key executives; (viii) increased credit risk from customers; (ix) the Company's failure to grow internally or by acquisition or the failure to successfully integrate acquisitions; (x) the Company's failure to improve operating margins and realize cost efficiencies and economies of scale; (xi) the Company's failure to attract, hire and retain quality recruiters, account managers and salesmen; (xii) the Company's failure to recruit qualified candidates to place at customers for contract or full-time hire; (xiii) the adverse impact of geopolitical events, government regulations and mandates, natural disasters or health crises, force majeure occurrences, global pandemics such as the deadly "coronavirus" (COVID-19) or other harmful viral or non-viral rapidly spreading diseases and such other factors as set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) and does not intend to publicly update, revise, or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

GEE Group Inc.

Kim Thorpe

904.512.7504

invest@genp.com

