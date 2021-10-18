U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

Geek+ and DHL showcase the future of Robotics Automation in DHL's Asia Pacific Innovation Center

·3 min read

  • New "Warehouse of the Future" exhibit in the DHL Asia Pacific Innovation Center explores the possibilities of a completely automated e-commerce solution.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce a collaboration with DHL's Asia Pacific Innovation Center. Located in Singapore, the center will be home to a new exhibit that showcases a cutting-edge, automated, and completely integrated e-commerce solution. Named the "Warehouse of the Future", the exhibit integrates RoboShuttle® tote-picking robot and robot-arm technology for full-scale automation. The project represents the shared values and commitments of both Geek+ and DHL to accelerate innovation and educate supply chain leaders on the opportunities that come with robotics automation.

Hongbo Li, CTO at Geek+, says: "This project not only marks a new milestone for the logistics and supply chain industry but a milestone in the global relationship between Geek+ and DHL that follows a number of successful robot deployments in several of DHLs' warehouses in Asia-Pacific. DHL's Innovation Center will provide an exclusive look at how robotics are already powering the industry's most efficient warehouses, proving to decision-makers that the future of automation is here today."

YingChuan Huang, Innovation Manager, Asia Pacific Innovation Center at DHL, says: "Customer-centric innovation has a very important place in DHL and we drive this through close partnerships with leading companies in technology, startups, industry thinkers, and of course our customers. The Geek+ exhibit is the perfect showcase of how technologies such as AI, Computer Visioning and Robotics are not only converging, but also building off the strengths of each technology to provide even greater value to our customers' supply chains."

The accelerated rise of e-commerce and new challenges posed by the global pandemic have fueled intense interest in the capabilities that AI and robotics-enabled automation can provide for building operational resilience.

The Innovation Center displays Geek+ RoboShuttle® tote-picking robot built on AMR technology, working with OSARO's collaborative robot arm to provide fully automated logistics processes. The solution supports both outbound and inbound logistics operations. For order fulfillment, the RoboShuttle® autonomously finds the tote containing ordered items, picks the tote, and carries it to a picking station using its fork arms. Once at the picking station, the robot arm picks items from the tote, packs the order, and prepares it for outbound delivery. The operational performance is displayed on dashboards throughout the entire process, providing visitors with the information needed to view in real-time the improvements that robotics automation can bring to the world of logistics in terms of efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has sold more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air, and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences, and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility, and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

For inquiries, please contact:

Geek+

Fish Yu
Senior Marketing Manager, APAC
fish.yu@geekplus.com

Fanny Hernmarck
PR Executive
fanny.hernmarck@geekplus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geek-and-dhl-showcase-the-future-of-robotics-automation-in-dhls-asia-pacific-innovation-center-301402120.html

SOURCE Geek+

