U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.50
    -22.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,825.00
    -187.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,563.50
    -56.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.20
    -19.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,241.12
    +796.96 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.07
    -3.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.59
    -83.94 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Geek+ and FDL Group accelerate e-commerce in Greece and Cyprus with smart sorting robots

·3 min read

  • Enabling local B2C logistics expert Athinaiki S.A. to provide excellent last-mile delivery services

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is excited to announce the successful deployment of smart sorting robots in the warehouse of Athinaiki S.A., a logistics and transport service provider specializing in last-mile delivery in Greece.

The solution was implemented in partnership with FDL Group, a leading integrator for supply chain solutions and the exclusive distributor of Geek+ AMR solutions in Greece and Cyprus and marks the company's second project in the region.

Jackson Zhang, VP of Geek+ Europe, says:"We are very excited to see our sorting robots provide Athinaiki S.A. with the speed and accuracy needed for excellent last-mile delivery services. With Geek+ and FDL, intelligent automation is easily accessible to Greek companies."

Vassilis Karakoulakis - Chairman FDL GROUP, says:"We see it as our responsibility to explore new technologies that can help streamline supply chain operations and work together with local pioneers like Athinaiki S.A. to facilitate the transition from physical stores to e-commerce. Geek+ flexible sorting robots provide us with an efficient tool that widens our reach, allowing us to help SMEs and big brands alike meet customer expectations for accurate and efficient services to compete and grow."

Set in a 562 sqm warehouse, 29 sorting robots currently support warehouse employees by handling sorting of 1.400 -1.500 parcels /h. Today, employees will put ordered goods onto sorting robots that will automatically transfer them to one of the 104 sorting cages bound for different destinations following a simple chutes layout made up of QR codes. With no need for wires or fixed infrastructure, companies can flexibly scale operations should there be a sudden change in throughput demand by simply adjusting the number of robots and sorting destinations.

The solution can be immediately set up into existing facilities, saving considerable infrastructure costs, leading to fast ROI. Controlled by RMS (robot management system) and powered by algorithms, the solution monitors robot traffic and balances the task of each robot to achieve maximum sorting efficiency, allowing 3x more productivity and 99,99% sorting accuracy.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About FDL Group

The FDL group serves its customers in Greece through eleven (11) distribution centers in Athens (in the Aspropyrgos area), and one (1) in Thessaloniki (in the area of Sindos). The Group's activities are also expanding in Cyprus with five distribution centers, while maintaining a particularly strong international transport network in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

For inquiries, please contact:

Geek+

Marie Peterson
Director of Marketing and Communications
marie.peterson@geekplus.com

Fanny Hernmarck
PR Executive
fanny.hernmarck@geekplus.com

FDL Group

Kiriakos Bertsos
Logistics Intelligence Manager
geekplus@fdlgroup.gr

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geek-and-fdl-group-accelerate-e-commerce-in-greece-and-cyprus-with-smart-sorting-robots-301372108.html

SOURCE Geek+

Recommended Stories

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Starting A Pivotal Study In Covid Prevention?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company started a pivotal study of molnupiravir, a pill, to prevent Covid in people living with the infection?

  • Why Globalstar Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors are targeting Apple's upcoming media event as a possible game-changer for the satellite communications provider.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente

  • Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure After Yesterday’s Collapse

    Crypto markets remain under serious pressure.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s crypto meltdown, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to support a rebound…

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Remain in the Driving Seat, with Sub-$40,000 the New Target

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $47,500 levels would deliver support and avoid the risk of a return to sub-$40,000…

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Apple stock is up ahead of the iPhone 13 reveal

    Investors appear to be scooping up Apple shares ahead of the reveal this month of the new iPhone.

  • Google Teams Up With Cisco WebEx to Make Videoconferences Easier

    (Bloomberg) -- With corporate workforces still reliant on virtual meetings -- and the delta variant delaying a return to the office -- videoconferencing rivals Google Meet and Cisco WebEx hope to make the process of logging in a little easier. Google, part of Alphabet Inc., has agreed to support interoperability with Cisco Systems Inc. hardware devices. That means customers will be able to log into a Google meeting on a Cisco device and vice versa, Google said Wednesday in a blog post. The pact

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • The newest Roomba gets smarter as it vacuums

    The Roomba is easily among the most ubiquitous robots in the world -- but it has never been one of the smartest. “We’ve turned on continuous learning, so that if you’ve changed things in your home, Roomba will figure it out,” CEO Colin Angle tells TechCrunch. The company says it has worked on identifying hundreds of potential objects, but is starting with two specific problem areas: cords and poop.

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • Natural Gas Jumps to 7-Year High as Winter Supply Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures soared to a seven-year high amid escalating concerns about tight supplies heading into the winter-heating season. Gas prices are soaring across the northern hemisphere as anxiety mounts about the prospects of a supply crunch in coming weeks when cold weather begins to descend and homeowners switch on furnaces. A confluence of production and processing disruptions are running headlong into robust demand for the fuel in some of the world’s biggest economies.

  • Sea Aims to Raise $6.3 Billion in 2021’s Biggest Equity Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. aims to raise $6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company.The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about $3.8 billion at Wednesday’s close. It also intends to issue $2.5 billion of equity-linked debt. Sea, which has risen more than 70% this year, fell in post-marketing trading in New York.Th

  • China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

    Venezuela’s oil industry is inching closer and closer to complete collapse, but China may just swoop in and exploit the country’s vast reserves...at a discount

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot raises serious concerns – but probably not the ones you think

    Elon Musk announced a humanoid robot designed to help with those repetitive, boring tasks people hate doing. Musk suggested it could run to the grocery store for you, but presumably it would handle any number of tasks involving manual labor. Predictably, social media filled with references to a string of dystopian sci-fi movies about robots where everything goes horribly wrong. As troubling as the robot futures in movies like I, Robot, The Terminator and others are, it’s the underlying technolog

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.