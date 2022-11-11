U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

Geekvape held an online technical seminar to explore technologies used in the e-cigarette

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, 2022, Geekvape, one of the world's best vapor brands, and oneshot media, a well-known French media outlet, co-hosted an online seminar on electronic cigarette technology with the theme "Leap further" to explore new trends in the advancement of e-cig technology.

The seminar invited industry experts to discuss "technological progress and innovation in the industry" based on four topics: user concerns, structural design of atomizers, battery cells and chips, and future development. Here is the link: https://fb.me/e/2UXBV9XpX

According to Potti, director of marketing at Geekvape, the majority of users experience oil leakage for various reasons. The design of the structure can have a substantial effect on the performance of vaping devices. To provide better answers, the seminar was connected to the Geekvape Shenzhen Laboratory on-site. It has been demonstrated through simulation test experiments that the airflow design of the top and bottom structures is smooth and that their air resistance is identical. However, the top airflow structure has a greater thermal efficiency, allowing it to evaporate the liquid more thoroughly and effectively, resulting in more cloud and a better taste. Additionally, its structural design contributes significantly to preventing leakage.

As the seminar discussion reached its climax, Industry experts agreed that the vape device was a whole, with the atomizer playing a significant role because it determined taste performance. Chips and battery cells influence whether you get the same taste over time.

The site reconnected with Geekvape's product testing lab in order to examine how improved battery cells and chips affect the user experience. The tester explained that the output voltage of the product had a direct impact on the atomization of the nicotine oil, as well as the flavor. Consequently, the level and consistency of the output voltage are crucial. By comparing the output voltage of various products with the same atomization core resistance value, it is proven that the output stability of the Geekvape device is demonstrably superior to that of competitors, and that the entire device is more dependable. Geekvape's devices are also exceptionally competitive in terms of chip output control when using the same battery cell.

Under the impact of numerous elements such as product form, user demand, rules, and regulations, the industry must continuously innovate and introduce new technologies, according to John Dunne, the director general of the UK Vaping Industry Association. As a company at the forefront of the industrial chain, Geekvape has accumulated technology over a long period of time, giving it the ability to withstand worldwide development and respond to market shifts.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geekvape-held-an-online-technical-seminar-to-explore-technologies-used-in-the-e-cigarette-301675275.html

SOURCE GEEKVAPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

