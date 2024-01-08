Geely's Zeekr aims to double its EV deliveries in 2024

Staff member works on an assembly line manufacturing Geely's GX6 cars, at the Geely's plant in Chengdu, Sichuan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Zeekr is aiming to deliver 230,000 cars in 2024, double its deliveries in 2023, a company spokesperson said on Monday, as the electric car brand of China's Geely ramps up sales of new models and expand into overseas markets.

Zeekr started delivery of its fourth model, the Zeekr 007 sedan, in December and wants to increase sales in Europe while selling into more markets in the Middle East and Asia this year, the company said.

The three-year-old company sold 118,658 cars in 2023, increasing 65% from 2022, the company said previously.

However, it missed its previous target of selling 140,000 units last year, when more than 40 brands were involved in a bruising price war in China, the world's largest auto market.

