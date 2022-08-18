U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

GeForce Now boosts Chrome streaming to 120fps and 1440p

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
NVIDIA

NVIDIA is adding a new perk to GeForce Now’s most expensive tier. Starting today, you can stream games at 1440p and 120 frames per second through a browser. At the moment, the new performance setting is available exclusively through GeForce Now’s $20 per month RTX 3080 membership and only Google Chrome on PC. The more affordable $10 per month Priority tier will continue to max out at 1080p and 60fps for the time being.

Naturally, you’ll need a compatible display to get the most out of any game you decide to stream at 1440p and 120fps, making the utility of higher-performance browser streaming somewhat limited. If you were already using Geforce Now to stream games at 1440p and 120fps, there's a good chance you were doing it at home through the GeForce Now app. Other perks of the 3080 tier include priority access to NVIDIA’s best servers, support for ray-tracing and the ability to play games for up to eight hours during a single session. The 3080 tier also allows you to play games at up to 4K at 60fps and 120fps on compatible Android phones.

