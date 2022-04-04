U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Geisinger, Eisai team up to study use of artificial intelligence for early detection and identification of cognitive impairment that could indicate dementias, including Alzheimer's disease

·4 min read
In this article:
Research collaboration will test novel algorithm's effectiveness on Geisinger data

DANVILLE, Pa. and NUTLEY, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger and Eisai Inc. today announced a collaborative effort to study the potential effectiveness of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool in the detection of cognitive impairment that could identify dementias, including Alzheimer's disease (AD). If effective, the AI tool could potentially be developed to support the early detection and staging of cognitive impairment and dementia, leading to appropriate additional testing for the clinical, biological diagnosis and treatment of dementias such as AD.

The research collaboration will study the use of an algorithm trained on a set of de-identified patient data to identify individuals likely to have cognitive impairment. The algorithm, known as a Passive Digital Marker (PDM), was developed and tested by researchers at Purdue University and Indiana University. The Geisinger-Eisai team will evaluate the PDM in Geisinger's de-identified dataset to determine its potential to detect cognitive impairment, which may suggest early signs of dementia.

The number of people with dementia is growing substantially; more than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, and this number is expected to increase to 78 million by 2030.1 Accurate diagnosis remains a barrier to early and effective treatment; research reviews estimate that between 40 and 60 percent of adults with probable dementia are undiagnosed.2 Early detection, diagnosis and treatment of dementia protects individuals against risks from delayed or missed diagnosis and allows individuals, their families and their caregivers to plan for the future as the condition progresses.2

"As we continue to develop new treatments to prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer's and related dementias, early detection is becoming even more important," said Glen Finney, M.D., director of Geisinger's Memory and Cognition Program and a board member of the Greater PA Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "Early and accurate diagnosis and treatment of these conditions can drastically improve outcomes and quality of life for both patients and caregivers."

"As two recognized leaders with unique expertise in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, Eisai and Geisinger are joining forces to utilize artificial intelligence to identify people at risk for developing dementia and potentially create tools that could be used in clinical care settings," said Alexander Scott, executive vice president, Integrity, at Eisai. "Leveraging the latest technology is just one way Eisai is working to fulfill our human health care mission and make a difference for patients and their families."

"AI technology has the potential to transform medicine," said Yasser El-Manzalawy, Ph.D., principal investigator and assistant professor of Translational Data Science and Informatics at Geisinger. "AI-based tools can efficiently scan massive amounts of healthcare data and identify hidden patterns. These patterns can be used to detect diseases, like cancer and dementia, at an early stage. Our data science research team is uniquely positioned to leverage this innovative technology to develop and validate tools to identify patients with unrecognized dementia or patients at high risk of developing dementia in the future."

"As an implementation scientist, it is always exciting to have other scientists evaluate the reproducibility of the performance of our passive digital marker in very different populations," said Malaz Boustani, M.D., Richard M. Fairbanks Professor of Aging Research at Indiana University. "Reproducibility is the cornerstone of scientific progress."

About Geisinger
Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute, and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Eisai Inc.
At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs. Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

  1. Alzheimer's Disease International. World Alzheimer Report 2021, Journey through the diagnosis of dementia.

  2. The Milken Institute. Building Workforce Capacity to Improve Detection and Diagnosis of Dementia 2021.

CONTACT:
Geisinger:
Ashley Andyshak Hayes
570-271-8081
arandyshakhayes@geisinger.edu

Eisai:
Libby Holman
201-753-1945
libby_holman@eisai.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geisinger-eisai-team-up-to-study-use-of-artificial-intelligence-for-early-detection-and-identification-of-cognitive-impairment-that-could-indicate-dementias-including-alzheimers-disease-301516647.html

SOURCE Eisai Inc.

