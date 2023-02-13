Geisinger Health Plan Kids CHIP coverage expands statewide

Low-cost health insurance for kids now available throughout the commonwealth

DANVILLE, Pa., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania's Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), brought to you by Geisinger Health Plan Kids (GHP Kids), will expand to statewide coverage beginning February 13, 2023.

"Every child should have access to affordable healthcare," said Kurt Wrobel, president of Geisinger Health Plan. "Expanding our services throughout Pennsylvania will give kids access to GHP Kids so they have access to quality care that is affordable for their family."

GHP Kids serves more than 11,000 members and is available for all uninsured kids and teenagers up to age 19. The comprehensive coverage is offered at a low or no cost, with no limit on household income. Many services are covered, including routine doctor visits; preventive services; dental, vision and hearing exams; emergency care; and hospital care, as well as prescriptions.

All children deserve quality coverage at an affordable price. You can learn more by calling 866-621-5235 or by visiting ghpkids.com. Children must be enrolled in CHIP with the Department of Human Services.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,700 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Natalie Buyny, nbuyny1@geisinger.edu

