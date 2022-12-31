Gel Air Freshener Market Sales to Surge ~US$ 1,770.8 Mn by 2032 as Consumers Look for Pleasant-smelling Homes and Workplaces – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Overall sales of gel air fresheners across the U.S. are projected to surge at a 2.7% CAGR over the forecast period. Surging Inclination towards Luxurious Lifestyles in the U.S. to Propel Demand for Gel Ball Air Fresheners.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global gel air freshener market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 1,770.8 Mn by 2032 from ~US$ 1,291.1 Mn recorded in 2022. The market is set to exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of ~3.2% during the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032.



The market is anticipated to grow rapidly since the product is utilized to maintain a pleasant atmosphere in establishments, residences, and vehicles. The global market for gel air fresheners has expanded recently due to rapid changes in consumer behavior and views.

The primary factor affecting growth is set to be increasing demand for a wide range of fragrance products. The market is also expected to be significantly influenced by rising demand for aromatherapy throughout the projected period.

Asthma and allergies are a couple of chronic conditions that some people experience. Products with chemicals in them are harmful for their health. As a result, organic gel air fresheners are gaining high popularity across the globe. Essential oils, organic candles, and other chemical-free products are expected to be widely available in the market.

The rate at which consumers are embracing the product has accelerated the market for gel air fresheners. Furthermore, due to rising awareness about maintaining the indoor air quality and customer acceptance of natural-smelling products, the market for gel air fresheners is growing.

Besides, growth in the market over the past five years has been significantly impacted by the economic crisis in major industrialized nations. However, during the next ten years, the market is likely to be greatly influenced by the introduction of new products and an improving economy.

Key Takeaways from the Gel Air Fresheners Market Study:

During the historical period from 2017 to 2021, the global gel air fresheners market showcased a CAGR of 2.8% .

The U.S. gel air fresheners market is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth at a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecast period.

In China, sales of gel air fresheners are projected to grow at 6.5% CAGR throughout the estimated time frame.

During the assessment period, India is likely to exhibit a CAGR of ~9.8% and dominate in the South Asia region.

Based on application, the residential category is expected to be leading the global gel air fresheners with a CAGR of ~3.7% from 2022 to 2032.



“Consumers are willing to pay a premium price for distinctive aromas, prompting air freshener makers to expand their product lines, including gel air fresheners. Market leaders are thus devising innovative approaches in order to cater to the increasing demand from the fragmented pool of consumers”, says an FMI analyst.

Competition Landscape: Gel Air Fresheners Market

Leading manufacturers of gel air fresheners are mainly focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that would drive sales of gel air fresheners globally.

Leading players operating in the global gel air fresheners market are Dyna Fresh, Sniff Drive, Dclario Technologies India Pvt Ltd., AEROZEL, Neuchatel Chemie Specialties, Aromate, P & P PRODUCTS, Power Line Packaging, Inc., Atlantic paper & Supply, Larsen Packaging Products Inc., GT Midwest, Menshen Packaging USA, Inc., Alpha Lion Distributors Inc., Corporate Images, Inc., and Arizona Natural Resources, Inc. among others.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Gel Air Fresheners Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global gel air freshener market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the gel air freshener market based on the application (corporate office, residential, car, restaurants, others), end use (aromatherapy, surface care & protection, sprays, others), sales channel (hypermarkets/ supermarkets, multi-brand stores, specialty stores, online retailing, wholesalers/distributors, and others) across seven major regions.

