Gelatin Market to hit USD 4.50 billion by 2028 - Insights on Product Characteristics, Production, Application, New Product Launch, Manufacturers and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read

Bovine hides is a potential segment of the global gelatin market. Easy availability of cattle skin from slaughterhouses and leather industry is another key aspect behind the growth of global gelatin market size.

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Gelatin Market by Raw Material (Pig Skin, Bovine Hides, Bones, Others), Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Function (Stabilizer, Thickener, Gelling Agent, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global gelatin market size to grow at a CAGR of >5.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Increasing deployment in food industry owing to its elastic consistency, the ability to hold water and air and inhibiting sugar crystallization is expected to increase its market concentration in coming years. Gelatin is widely used as a food constituent since it is highly nutritious, easily digested and absorbed. Gelatin is widely used as a base in food industries for the production of jams and jellies, artisanal pastry, ice cream and as a setting for specialty food products. The growth of the functional food industry and rising consumer preference for high-quality food products has been observed as some of the emerging gelatin market trends.

Additionally, growth of the pharmaceutical sector has provided massive opportunities for the growth of the global gelatin market size. Gelatin is witnessing increasing application scope as a coating for capsules and some surgical dressings. Gelatin capsules are also witnessing increasing traction since they are most favorable dosage forms for drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) products and food supplements.

Gelatin, originally harvested from the collagen of the animal bones is widely employed among the pharmaceutical sector to manufacture the shell/outer body of the capsules. Other principal raw materials include cattle bones, cattle hides, pork skin, poultry, and fish. Bones accounted for more than 30% of the revenue share of the global gelatin market in 2020. Gelatin recovered from bones is widely utilized by meat processing companies and used in cans for storing frozen food.

On the basis of application, confectionery application held a valuation exceeding USD 300 million in 2020. Texture plays a major role in which confectionery finished products are perceived by consumers. Gelatin-based confectionary products melt gently in the mouth since it improves the chewiness (elasticity) of the end product. Also, gelatin acts as a binder and thickener in the multitude of confectionary products. For instance, it is used to coat centers before chocolate or sugar panning takes place. It prevents soil and/or moisture migration from the inner layer and in turn preserving the freshness of the center.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the most lucrative regional market for the collagen and is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes, the growth of the end-user industries along with rapid population growth are the key factors escalating the gelatin market growth. Also, growing consumer concern regarding proper healthcare, nutrition, and aesthetics have led to diverting attention towards gelatinous sports drinks and supplements, driving the growth of food and beverage market and in turn supplementing demand for gelatin in this region.

Global gelatin market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global gelatin market have been studied in detail.

Key manufacturers in the global gelatin market are majorly involved in strengthening their product portfolio and market reach in order to maintain goodwill in the market. Some of the leading manufacturers of gelatin include Tessenderlo Group, Rousselot, Capsugel, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Catelent Inc., Weishardt, Sterling Gelatin, Norland Products Inc., and Roxlor LLC.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Gelatin Market by Raw Material, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Gelatin Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Gelatin Market by Function, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Gelatin Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

