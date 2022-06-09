Gelatin Market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% through 2032; Increasing Demand for Convenience and Packaged Food Products around the World to Boost the Market

FACT.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gelatin market is predicted to witness a moderate growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032, according to a new Fact.MR report. The net worth of the gelatin market share is expected to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by the year 2032 while increasing from US$ 1.53 Billion in the year 2021.



In the present world, majority of customers presently choose to ingest collagen through their diet rather than injecting it, which is expected to lead to increased demand for gelatin and food items prepared by adding it in the worldwide food and beverage business.

Global gelatin market development is likely to be aided by:

rising demand for gelatin in confectionery and desserts in HORECA sector

increased sales of gelatin as a food ingredient to enhance rheological qualities in cuisines and fast food

owing to easy access to consumables, long-established meat processors like as JBS, Tyson Foods, Inc., and Cargill, incorporated in the United States and Canada

existence of strict restrictions set by the European Commission is projected to remain stagnant in terms of growth in demand for gelatin.

Moreover, stringent laws against the gelatin derived from pigs in Islamic nations of the Middle East and North Africa is projected to limit the gelatin adoption trends in those parts of the world. Furthermore, frequency of disease occurrence in the United States and other areas as well, such as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus or PEDv, which is linked to pigs, is predicted to restrain its supply as a raw material and thereby creating a challenge for gelatin market players.

How is the Segmentation Outlook for the Gelatin Market?

The total growth of the global gelatin market figured out in terms of absolute Dollars is closed to be around US$ 2.5 Billion through the 10 years of forecast timeframe.

On the basis of various sources of gelatin, porcine is the highest grossing segment for the gelatin market players that is projected to grow a rate of 5.7% over the forecast years of 2022 to 2032.

Though there are several applications of the natural gelatin available in the present market, food segment is still the major contributing segment for the global gelatin market share with an estimated growth rate of 5.8% over the forecast years.

United States gelatin market is the dominant market in terms of total value. US gelatin market size is operating at about US$ 1.2 Billion in the present year 2022.

Asia Pacific region is the best performing market among the five broad geographical regions growing contributed by China, Japan and South Korea with CAGRs of 5.2%, 4.2%, and 3.8% respectively.





Competitive Landscape for Gelatin Market Key Players

Name of some of the gelatin market key players includes Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin, Gelita, Weishardt, Italgelatine, Lapi Gelatine, Gelinex, Junca Gelatines, Torbas Gelatine, and India Gelatine & Chemicals among others.

Recent Developments in Gelatin Market

For supplying to the hotel and restaurant market, Nitta Gelatin Company based in India launched premium gelatin of world standards. Food enthusiasts of India and adjoining araes can now prepare and enjoy a wide range of confectionaries of international standards.

JBS and JIANGXI COSEN BIOLOGY CO., LTD. are two companies that produce bovine grade collagen for food and beverage applications.

Source

Porcine

Bovine skin

Bovine bone

Fish & poultry

Application

Food

Pharmaceutical and healthcare

Others





Type

Type A

Type B

Function

Thickening

Gelling

Stabilizing

Others (emulsifier, binding agent, fat replacer, and coating agent)

Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America





The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of source type (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, and Fish & Poultry), by Type (Type A, Type B), by Function (Thickening, Gelling, Stabilizing, Emulsifier, Binding Agent, Fat Replacer, Coating Agent), by Application and by Region – Forecast 2022-2032).

