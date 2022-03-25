U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Gelcoat Market Size to Grow by USD 540.49 million | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gelcoat Market size is expected to increase by USD 540.49 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gelcoat Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the marine segment under end-user category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The growing recreational boat and ship industry are expected to significantly propel the growth of the global gelcoat market in the marine industry.

  • Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (marine, transportation, wind-energy, construction, and others)

  • Key Companies- 3M Corp., Allnex Netherlands BV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BUFA GmbH and Co. KG, Eastman Chemical Co., Hacotech GmbH, HK Research Corp., Huntsman Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Interplastic Corp., MADER SA, Nivitex Fibreglass and Resins, Poliya Polyester Industry and Trade Ltd. Sti., Polynt Spa, RESOLTECH SAS, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., Sicomin, Sika AG, Sogel Inc., Turkuaz Polyester Resin Chemical Ltd. Sti., and BASF SE among others.

  • Driver- The growth of the marine industry and upcoming yacht project

  • Challenge- Increased price of gelcoat

Vendor Insights-

The gelcoat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and investment in R&D to compete in the market. For instance:

  • 3M Corp. - In December 2020, the company partnered with eMurmur.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Gelcoat Market Driver:

Premium gelcoat products are used in boats, pools, and boat paints. Gelcoat is used in the marine industry to paint the interior and exterior surfaces and protect metal components from chemical attacks and UV radiation. They are highly durable and provide an aesthetic appeal and high-quality finish. They are widely preferred in the marine industry owing to their superior properties and high quality and durability. The upcoming yacht projects and increased recreational activities, particularly in the US, Canada, California, and Alaska, can also significantly drive the demand for gelcoat in the marine industry during the forecast period.

  • Gelcoat Market Challenge:

The increased price of gelcoat, owing to the rising prices of raw materials, such as styrene, glycols, and LER, is challenging the market. An increase in raw material cost results in a rise in packaging and transportation costs. As a result, vendors may increase the price of gelcoat further. Thus, rising prices of gelcoat are expected to hinder the growth of the global gelcoat market during the forecast period.

Gelcoat Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 540.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.84

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Corp., Allnex Netherlands BV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BUFA GmbH and Co. KG, Eastman Chemical Co., Hacotech GmbH, HK Research Corp., Huntsman Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Interplastic Corp., MADER SA, Nivitex Fibreglass and Resins, Poliya Polyester Industry and Trade Ltd. Sti., Polynt Spa, RESOLTECH SAS, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., Sicomin, Sika AG, Sogel Inc., Turkuaz Polyester Resin Chemical Ltd. Sti., and BASF SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Wind-energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Corp.

  • 10.4 Allnex Netherlands BV

  • 10.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • 10.6 BASF SE

  • 10.7 BUFA GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.8 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 10.9 HK Research Corp.

  • 10.10 Huntsman Corp.

  • 10.11 MADER SA

  • 10.12 Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

