U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,918.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,663.50
    +47.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.10
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    +0.92 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.32 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6900
    -0.2110 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,301.31
    +118.99 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.40
    +3.11 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,998.63
    -164.20 (-0.58%)
     

Gelion (AIM:GELN) appoints career CEO & energy tech founder, John Wood, as CEO

·4 min read

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global renewable energy storage innovator Gelion (AIM:GELN) has appointed the former CEO of battery developer Ecoult and decades-long innovator in battery and energy solutions, John Wood, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Gelion CEO John Wood
Gelion CEO John Wood

John succeeds interim CEO Hannah McCaughey, who was appointed in March 2022 to review and drive the commercialisation plan and has now completed her interim engagement.

John has a 30-year track record of successful entrepreneurship and establishing global businesses in emerging technology markets, having both founded and led a number of large enterprises and teams to develop multiple breakthrough technologies and solutions during significant industry transitions.

During his 12-year tenure as CEO of Ecoult, John developed and commercialised an advanced lead acid battery technology, leading the fundraising process while establishing the company's product development roadmap and market positioning. Ecoult was acquired in 2010 by East Penn manufacturing, one of the world's largest lead-acid manufacturers.

Prior roles include founding StepNexus in 2005 (now MULTOS International Secure Services), the security provider for smartcard platforms, and global payments technology service provider Keycorp.

At Keycorp, John grew the company's market cap from A$1 million to A$400 million in just 8 years, and oversaw the group's listing on the ASX.

In addition to his wealth of commercial experience, John also brings significant advisory experience having previously been appointed to a number of boards, committees, and panels in both the US and Australia either in an advisory or non-executive capacity.

John joins the team to take Gelion's breakthrough battery technology to the world, and become a significant player in the global battery market which is predicted to grow to $265 Billion by 2026.

Dr Stephen Mahon, Gelion Chairman, said: "John is an experienced CEO with a track record of growing technology companies and delivering shareholder returns. With his wealth of commercial, battery, and manufacturing experience, I am confident that under his leadership we can take Gelion to the next level of growth. Having now successfully transitioned the battery manufacturing from laboratory to production, John's depth of knowledge and proven record of creating shareholder value will help Gelion plan for scale. We are excited to welcome John to the leadership team and look forward to Gelion's future success.

"On behalf of the Board, I would also like to personally thank Hannah McCaughey for her hard work and contribution since March. Hannah has helped us to achieve a significant milestone in September with the first industrial production of Gelion's zinc-bromide battery at the Battery Energy factory, and we wish her every success for the future."

John Wood, Gelion CEO, said: "The energy storage industry is a critical contributor to the rapidly accelerating clean energy transition, of which lithium batteries play a primary role.

"However, compared to lithium solutions, Gelion's gel-based zinc bromide battery is more cost effective, unreliant on rare earths, sustainably produced, recyclable, safe in high temperatures, and provides long duration storage with lower maintenance costs. They are also scalable on a predominantly Australian supply chain, and integrate with existing lead-acid production lines.

"It is an honour to lead this effort and I look forward to helping the team deliver success for all stakeholders by engaging an Industry of suppliers and customers I know well and respect."

Gelion recently achieved a significant milestone with the commissioning of the manufacturing plant at Battery Energy Power Solutions ('Battery Energy') in Western Sydney and first industrial production of Gelion's non-lithium zinc-bromide battery.

Gelion (AIM:GELN, www.gelion.com) is a global renewable-energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a sustainable economy and delivering value for customers and investors, by designing and manufacturing the world's best batteries for stationary and mobile energy.

Gelion was spun-out from the University of Sydney in 2015 by Professor Thomas Maschmeyer, one of the world's leading chemists, Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science, and recipient of the Australian Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation 2020 - the country's highest honour for scientific entrepreneurship.

Its ESG credentials are strongly aligned to six of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and its shares are listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange where it received the Green Economy Mark at IPO in November 2022, recognising its commitment to energy transition.

SOURCE Gelion

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off Nearly 500 Points On China Covid Protests, Fed Official Comments: What To Do Ahead Of Powell Speech

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off nearly 500 points Monday.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • Looming S&P 500 Bear Case Sees 15% Drop on Fed Balance-Sheet Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls getting comfortable with Federal Reserve rate-hike policy have another threat to contend with, one that a team at Morgan Stanley says has the potential to send stocks to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIt’s the unwinding of a deca

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

    The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • Bitcoin Booster Peter Thiel Takes a Hit in BlockFi Bankruptcy

    The tech investor’s Valar Ventures had a 19% stake in the crypto lender, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.