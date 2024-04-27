Are Gelsenwasser AG's (FRA:WWG) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Gelsenwasser (FRA:WWG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.6%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Gelsenwasser's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Gelsenwasser

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gelsenwasser is:

14% = €133m ÷ €961m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Gelsenwasser's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Gelsenwasser's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. Despite this, Gelsenwasser's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Gelsenwasser's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 6.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Gelsenwasser is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Story continues

Is Gelsenwasser Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 72% (implying that the company keeps only 28% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Gelsenwasser's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Additionally, Gelsenwasser has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Gelsenwasser certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Gelsenwasser and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.