U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.85
    +11.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,987.52
    +117.36 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,708.96
    +7.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.28
    -8.72 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.01
    -0.55 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3901
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2660
    +0.2370 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,528.70
    -374.01 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    823.45
    -22.18 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.15
    +7.27 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,569.02
    +628.60 (+2.25%)
     

Gembah raises $11M to ‘democratize product innovation’

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Gembah’s mission statement is a deceptively simple one. The Austin-based company says it’s looking to “democratize product innovation by drastically lowering barriers to entry for creation of new products.” In that respect, at least, it’s not so dissimilar from various startup initiatives that have arrived over the past decade and change, from crowdfunding to additive manufacturing.

The company’s product is a platform/marketplace designed to guide users through the product-creation process, promising results in “as little as 90 days.” The forum connects smaller business connect to factories, supply chain experts, designers, engineers, etc. to help speed up the process. Just ask anyone who has attempted to launch a hardware startup -- these things can be massive difficult to navigate.

To help accelerate its own vision, Gembah has raised an $11 million Series A, led by local firm ATX Venture Partners along with Silverton, Flexport, Brett Hurt, Jim Curry and Dan Graham.

Image Credits: Gembah

It follows a $3.28 million seed led by Silverton announced in April of last year, bringing its total funding up to $14.75 million.

The company says the pandemic has actually been something of a boon for its business model, as hardware startups are looking toward a more online model – and something a bit closer to home than the traditional sales channels. The company says its revenue grew 500% in 2020 and is on track to triple revenues this year. It's impressive growth in the face of some major supply chain issues that have impacted the industry during the past year and a half.

It currently has 300 active customers, though it was yet to achieve profitability -- hence the new round. “Since most of our customers are e-commerce companies we benefited from the accelerated growth of e-commerce,” CEO and co-founder Henrik Johansson tells TechCrunch. “Supply chains have been impacted to some degree, but as the global supply chain gets more complex and many companies want to diversify outside of China, they need help to navigate that change, and Gembah can help with that transition.”

The funding will go toward increasing the company’s engineering team. At present, Gembah has 55 employees in the U.S, and 19 in other locations, including Asia and Mexico. The new headcount will be focused on growing the marketplace, supply chain workflow and machine-learning capabilities. Gembah will also look to grow its global network and make additional hires in marketing and UI/UX.

“Gembah is a true innovator poised to help businesses capitalize on the growth of global eCommerce,” ATX Venture Partners' Chris Shonksaid in a statement. “The Gembah marketplace promises to unlock virtually unlimited entrepreneurial equity by enabling a whole new breed of creators to enter the market.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jeep crashes in Raleigh McDonald's lot after being hit by stolen car

    A black Jeep went off the road and landed on a car in a McDonald's parking lot after being hit by a stolen car on Poole Road.

  • Fauci: Data doesn't support 3rd vaccine shot yet, but that could change

    Dr. Anthony Fauci urged patience as studies examine whether additional "booster" vaccines would be another tool in warding off the coronavirus, particularly the highly contagious Delta variant.

  • Forget AT&T: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks

    AT&T (NYSE: T) might seem like a great dividend stock. It pays a forward dividend yield of 7.3%, it's raised its payout annually for 36 straight years, and it spent just 57% of its free cash flow on those dividends over the past 12 months. The stock also looks dirt cheap at nine times forward earnings.

  • Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

    Warren Buffett stocks are famous for tight focus. And this year, the famed investor's concentrated play on top S&P 500 stocks is paying off.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) would have a rough few days. DiDi Global had a rough week. Finally, Carnival plunged 7%, doubling down on the cruise industry last week as stocks to avoid paid off.

  • Virgin Galactic says may sell shares worth up to $500 million

    Shares in Virgin Galactic rose about 8% premarket, but reversed course to fall 10% in early trading following the share sale announcement. Branson's trip also upstaged rival astro-tourism venture Blue Origin and its founder, Jeff Bezos, in what has been popularized as the "billionaire space race." Bezos, who founded retail giant Amazon.com Inc, is slated to fly to space on July 20 along with his brother, Mark.

  • Stamps.com Signs Deal to Be Acquired By Thoma Bravo for $6.6B; Shares Jump 64%

    Shares of E-commerce shipping solutions provider Stamps.com (STMP) closed 64% higher on Friday following the news that software investment firm Thoma Bravo signed an agreement to acquire it for nearly $6.6 billion. Stamps.com offers Internet-based shipping and mailing services. As per the terms of the agreement, the company’s shareholders will get $330 per share in cash, which represents a 67% premium over the company’s closing price on July 8. The Chairman and CEO of Stamps.com, Ken McBride, sa

  • These Stocks Will See Sales More Than Double in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Since the end of the Great Recession, Wall Street and investors have been focused on growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to borrow cheaply and accelerate their sales growth. As you can imagine, a lot of companies are delivering strong double-digit, or even triple-digit, sales growth in 2021 as the U.S. and global economy bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These game-changing stocks have the potential to turn a large sum of cash into a life-changing amount of money.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy NVIDIA Stock?

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders have been benefiting mightily from the ongoing chip shortage, as well as from the popularity of the company's offerings for GPU-based applications. The magnitude of that surge has plenty of investors questioning whether there's still a chance to buy in, or if they have essentially missed out on their opportunity to profit from this particular rally. Let's take a closer look at NVIDIA and attempt to provide an answer.

  • Has Apple stock peaked?

    The technicals on Apple should be a red flag to traders, says one veteran strategist.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Coming: 3 Top Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Stock market crashes tend to be painful, but they also create chances to invest in great companies at huge discounts. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are worth going big on when the next crash hits. Read on to see why these companies top their "buy lists" for the next time the stock market goes on sale.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    Here are three dividend stocks I'd buy right now without any hesitation. Brookfield Renewable has delivered an annualized total return of close to 18% over the last two decades. Part of the appeal of Brookfield Renewables is its strong dividend.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in July

    According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud computing should grow about 23% this year and exceed $330 billion. Three top stocks for the cloud revolution this month are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats.

  • Could Coupang Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the largest e-commerce company in South Korea, went public in March. Can Coupang impress the bulls again and generate millionaire-making gains over the next few years? Coupang was backed by big investors like SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, and BlackRock over the past decade, and their funds supported the expansion of its first-party logistics network across South Korea.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    The technology sector has been a little volatile since the beginning of this year, which has led some investors to look for insights into technology stocks that can go the distance in their portfolios. Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has been a go-to resource for many investors, so we asked three Motley Fool contributors for their take on three of Wood's picks: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). Brian Withers (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre may not be one of Cathie Wood's ARK fund's largest holdings, but with more than $180 million in the stock, she clearly likes this Latin American specialist.

  • Is There Any Hope Left for DiDi Global's IPO?

    For China-based ride-sharing service DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), June 30 was the peak of its public debt. The stock plunged after China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) suspended downloads of DiDi's namesake app from smartphone app stores in the country, citing cybersecurity risks regarding sensitive consumer data. Back in May, China's Ministry of Transport already had a preliminary conversation with the company regarding its business practices.

  • Elon Musk to Testify About Tesla’s 2016 SolarCity Acquisition

    • Tesla CEO Elon Musk might be called to testify as soon as today about the company’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity Corp., a home solar company he was CEO of at the time, The Wall Street Journal reported. Plaintiffs including several pension funds that owned (TSLA) shares say the deal was designed to benefit Musk and bail out a failing company. A Delaware court will decide if Musk improperly controlled the transaction, which was approved by the company’s shareholders.