Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from Asia |Evolving Opportunities with Apotex Inc. & Biocon Ltd| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The gemcitabine hydrochloride market size is expected to increase by USD 325.19 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.09% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China is the key market for gemcitabine hydrochloride in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another key market for gemcitabine hydrochloride. The growing prevalence of cancer, a strong presence of vendors, as well as the easy availability of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer will facilitate the gemcitabine hydrochloride market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing cancer population driving the market growth, the growing preference for chemotherapy drugs in developing countries, and the approval of new drugs fuel the market growth. However, the growing popularity of alternate therapies for cancer in developed countries is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The gemcitabine hydrochloride market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D to compete in the market. The gemcitabine hydrochloride market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Apotex Inc., Biocon Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Jinkang Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Shilpa Medicare Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Apotex Inc. - The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine injection which is used for the treatment of lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and cannot be treated with surgery.

  • Biocon Ltd. - The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine hydrochloride injection solution which is used for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes chemotherapy drug which is used as a treatment for different types of cancer, including bladder and breast cancer.

  • Fresenius Kabi AG -The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that includes gemcitabine injection which is a single dose vial that is used as a treatment for different types of cancer, including bladder and breast cancer.

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -The company offers gemcitabine hydrochloride that provides solutions for oncology, hematology, and critical care. Autoimmune, central nervous system.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the gemcitabine hydrochloride market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Type, the market is classified into generic and branded.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Related Reports -

  • The vaccine market size is expected to be valued at USD 28.28 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 4.13%. Download a sample now!

  • The autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market share is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 268.22 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 9.1%. Download a sample now!

Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 325.19 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.68

Performing market contribution

Asia at 33%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apotex Inc., Biocon Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Jinkang Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Shilpa Medicare Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Generic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Branded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Apotex Inc.

  • 10.4 Biocon Ltd.

  • 10.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.6 Fresenius Kabi AG

  • 10.7 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 10.8 Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

