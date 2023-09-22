Gemfields Group Limited's (JSE:GML) largest shareholders are private companies with 44% ownership, institutions own 35%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Gemfields Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

35% of Gemfields Group is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Gemfields Group Limited (JSE:GML), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Gemfields Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gemfields Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Gemfields Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gemfields Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Gemfields Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Assore Holdings Proprietary Limited is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. Rozendal & Associates Holdings Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Ophorst van Marwijk Kooy Vermogensbeheer N.V. holds about 9.4% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Sean Gilbertson, the CEO has 1.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Gemfields Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Gemfields Group Limited. In their own names, insiders own R85m worth of stock in the R4.0b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 19% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 44%, of the Gemfields Group stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Gemfields Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gemfields Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

