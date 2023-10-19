Gemini, Genesis, DCG sued by New York Attorney General

TipRanks

Ken Fisher has a problem with the Fed, decrying it as ‘idiotic.’ And investors, says the billionaire stock picker, should not pay too much attention to its announcements. “Maybe you’re still worried about what the Fed says,” wonders the Fisher Investments founder. “The September minutes warned of higher rates for longer. But here’s a little secret: The Fed never has a clue what it will do. In May 2022, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, ‘a 75 basis point increase is not something that the committe