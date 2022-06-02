U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.17
    +56.94 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,088.73
    +275.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,283.95
    +289.49 (+2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.80
    +38.97 (+2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.87
    +1.61 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.80
    +23.10 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.40 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    +0.0094 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    -0.0210 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    +0.0091 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8450
    -0.2890 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,235.83
    -109.57 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.79
    +10.15 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Gemini lays off 10% of workforce as the 'crypto revolution' enters its 'contraction phase'

Natasha Mascarenhas and Anita Ramaswamy
·2 min read

Crypto platform Gemini has cut approximately 10% of its workforce, per co-founders and twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. In a post announcing the news, the duo attributed the layoffs to “turbulent market conditions that are likely to persist for some time.”

All employees will be provided a separation package and healthcare benefits. The company closed its physical offices, the co-founders wrote, “so that these conversations will be held remotely to protect the privacy of each impacted individual. Our highest priority throughout will be to treat everyone affected with compassion and respect.”

The drawback comes as the crypto market at large feels in flux. Other major crypto companies have also been slowing hiring in response to a downturn in prices — Coinbase, Gemini’s close competitor, announced plans last month to reverse its prior headcount growth projections, and Latin American crypto exchange Bitso let go 80 employees last week.

Exchanges may be hit the hardest by a recent slowdown in crypto trading volumes from retail investors, but not all crypto companies are as concerned. Fidelity’s digital asset arm said earlier this week that it will double headcount this year to meet growing demand for crypto trading from institutional investors. Meanwhile, FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange, is giving the impression of playing offense, as it expands into equities trading to diversify its business amid risk in the crypto market and eyes the acquisition of an Indian gaming startup. FTX was last valued at $32 billion in January.

Despite reacting to the market changes, Gemini’s co-founders also addressed that there’s a somewhat expected volatility in what they called the "crypto revolution."

“Its path can best be described as punctuated equilibrium — periods of equilibrium or stasis that are punctuated by dramatic moments of hypergrowth, followed by sharp contractions that settle down to a new equilibrium that is higher than the one before,” the co-founders wrote in the post. They go on to say that crypto has entered its contraction phase, otherwise known as the contraction phase, further “compounded by the current macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil.”

The company did take advantage of the venture capital boom, last year raising $400 million in a growth equity round led by $7.1 billion. In January, the startup acquired Blockrize for an undisclosed amount and teased plans to launch a credit card with bitcoin rewards. It’s unclear if layoffs impact the Blockrize team, and if so, how it impacts Gemini’s product roadmap.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. CFTC sues crypto exchange Gemini over 2017 statements

    (Reuters) -The U.S. CFTC filed a federal lawsuit in New York on Tuesday accusing Gemini Trust Co of making false and misleading statements concerning a bitcoin futures contract the firm was pursuing in 2017. The agency contends that Gemini, a crypto exchange led by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, violated federal laws governing commodities, and is seeking civil fines and other remedies. Gemini officials "knew or reasonably should have known that the statements and information conveyed or omitted" by the company were false or misleading with respect to how a proposed bitcoin futures contract could be susceptible to manipulation, according the filing.

  • Winklevoss-Led Gemini Cuts 10% of Staff, Citing ‘Turbulent’ Crypto Market

    Crypto exchange and custodian Gemini said that it will cut about 10% of its employees, citing “turbulent market conditions that are likely to persist for some time.”

  • Are We in Crypto Winter?

    XBTO Group Head of Trading discusses his crypto markets analysis and outlook as bitcoin (BTC) struggles to hold above $30,000 and crypto exchange Gemini is expected to lay off about 10% of its employees.

  • Billionaire Winklevoss twins to lay off 10% of Gemini employees, blaming ‘crypto winter’

    The crypto business run by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are making the first ever job cuts for the crypto broker they started in 2014, Bloomberg reports.

  • Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Lays Off Dozens of Employees: Report

    The move follows news of workforce reductions at a number of crypto exchanges in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • A coming crypto storm for central banks? Focus on digital money intensifies

    Digital money, a curiosity just a few years ago, is emerging as an intense concern among central banks with the potential to erode the power of monetary policy, and even in the best of worlds likely to make control of interest rates more difficult, according to new Federal Reserve and other research. A New York Fed symposium this week laid out the puzzle central bankers face in dealing with emerging digital technologies that range from new ways to process payments to new asset categories like cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Ignore it, in other words, and systems developed by upstart private companies could capture larger shares of finance and make "central bank cash" less relevant - diminishing central bank control over interest rates.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Bitcoin price hits $32,000 as rally continues

    Despite bitcoin's rally of nearly 11% in the past week there are obstacles on the horizon that may frustrate the current rising price action.

  • Solana (SOL) Falls 16% Due to Another Major Network Outage

    Solana has been touted as an "Ethereum Killer," but its own blockchain has serious stability issues -- with 12 outages so far in 2022.

  • Why NEAR Is Up 13%

    NEAR is a self-described climate-neutral, high-speed, layer 1 blockchain platform with low transaction fees. Founded in 2017, NEAR protocol was built by NEAR Inc., a software company based in the U.S., and its development is headed up by the NEAR foundation, which is a nonprofit based in Switzerland. With both active institutional investment and developer activity, NEAR seems to have the makings of a cryptocurrency that is here to stay on the blockchain.

  • Solana Halted by Bug Linked to Certain Cold Storage Transactions

    Validators restarted the network after four hours of downtime by disabling the so-called “durable nonce transactions” that have found favor among some exchanges.

  • NJ Asians call for unity as a deadly shooting underscores our ethnic divisions — Mary Chao

    While Asian Americans put on a unified front for festivals and parades, when it's over and done, they often retreat back to their own ethnic enclaves.

  • Singapore’s crypto warning; Bitcoin takes a tumble

    Singapore issues a crypto warning for retail investment. Meanwhile, Bitcoin took a tumble sparking market concerns

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Hedge Funds are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten stocks that hedge funds are buying in 2022. If you want to skip our introduction to the semiconductor industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at Hedge Funds are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks […]

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Popping Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were soaring today after the database software company posted strong results in its first-quarter earnings report. MongoDB now has more than 33,700 Atlas customers, up 33% from a year ago, and customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue were up 30% to 1,379. Free cash flow was level with the quarter a year ago at $8.4 million.

  • 3 Riskier Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Beat the Dow

    Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have produced better annual average returns than most broader market indexes.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ). The company's stock...

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as D

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]