Geminite Cement Industries Set to Digitally Transform with Infor

·4 min read

Cloud-based system to help boost firm's efficiency and support UAE's growing building industry

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Geminite Cement Industries LLC, one of the Middle East's leading players in building materials production and distribution, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, a powerful cloud-based, industry-focused, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. Geminite is part of the Gemini Group and is building the first fiber cement boards production plant in the UAE. The company chose Infor CloudSuite to empower its digital path to optimize delivery against a surging demand for cement boards across the region. The UAE construction market is expected to reach a value of US $133.53 billion by 2026, according to research from Mordor Intelligence.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-industrial-enterprise

Khalifa Industrial Zone, Abu Dhabi (KIZAD)-based Geminite Cement Industries is the manufacturing arm of Gemini Building Materials (GBM), one of the largest stockers and importers of building materials like gypsum plasterboards, false ceilings, drywall metals, etc., in the region, with a portfolio of renown global brands, such as Knauf, Gyproc, and Saint-Gobain products. The company is in the final stages of commissioning its state-of-the-art process-based fiber cement boards facility, which is expected to commence production during the next two to three months.

P.N. Venkateswaran, Geminite project director, noted: "Geminite's senior management is convinced that the cloud-based system enables our vision of paperless office, production and automation across the entire plant, from planning to invoicing, as the best way to support its lean plant from day one of going into production."

By implementing the multi-tenant Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, running on Infor OS powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Geminite is aiming to automate and integrate its production control systems and plant maintenance solutions, removing the need for manual data entry. Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise's ability to capture data from across the business will enable management and operation teams to create production costing reports, giving a 360-degree view of the business, while raising efficiency across departments with a paperless, process-based approach.

The modern manufacturing ERP solution will help Geminite boost its efficiency, increase visibility across the business, and provide the agility to expand capacity as needed to cater to the region's fast-growing demand for gypsum boards.

Geminite selected Infor after a rigorous process that included detailed workshops and demonstrations of the solution, which allowed the company to see the full advantages of Infor's industry-specific cloud solutions.

Vineesh Babu, Geminite Group's executive director, said: "By using Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise on the AWS cloud, we will become a smart producer of fiber cement boards, which are more durable, efficient and eco-friendly. Time-consuming processes will be automated, and we will be able to analyze our daily data to raise efficiency and tap new opportunities, helping us to supply the region's construction industry with high-quality cement boards in a commercial offering. Infor's team, along with its partner ITWare, came in with huge domain knowledge and experience and a solution fit, which we decided to go ahead with for a very compelling value-add proposition."

The deployment will start in April 2022 and is expected to go live within five months. ITWare LLC in Dubai, one of Infor's long-standing ERP channel partners in the region, worked closely with the Infor team during the entire presales cycle and will be leading the implementation.

"This project demonstrates the power of cloud-based ERP software to help specific industries digitally transform. With Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, Geminite will be well positioned to drive innovation, increase productivity and exceed customers' expectations while also gaining the agility to upscale rapidly," said Amel Gardner, Infor VP and GM for Middle East & Africa.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore
Infor PR Manager, EMEA
+447976111243
Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geminite-cement-industries-set-to-digitally-transform-with-infor-301493632.html

SOURCE Infor

