What Is Gen Digital Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GEN) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Gen Digital’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Gen Digital

Is Gen Digital Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Gen Digital is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $35.28, but it is currently trading at US$22.82 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Gen Digital’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Gen Digital look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.04% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Gen Digital. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although GEN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GEN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GEN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Gen Digital.

If you are no longer interested in Gen Digital, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.