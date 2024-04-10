Gen Digital Insider Ups Holding During Year

Insiders were net buyers of Gen Digital Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GEN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gen Digital

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President & Director Ondrej Vlcek bought US$4.7m worth of shares at a price of US$15.79 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$22.66. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Gen Digital Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Gen Digital. EVP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer Natalie Derse sold just US$26k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Gen Digital insiders own 8.9% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gen Digital Tell Us?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Gen Digital insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Gen Digital has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

