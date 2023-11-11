Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.125

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 13th of December. This makes the dividend yield 2.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Gen Digital's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Gen Digital's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.50. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.8% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Gen Digital has only grown its earnings per share at 4.3% per annum over the past five years. If Gen Digital is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Gen Digital's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock.

