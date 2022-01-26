U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Gen.G Announces Partnership with Leading Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bithumb

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced their newest partnership with Bithumb, a leading virtual asset (cryptocurrency) exchange based in Korea.

Gen.G Announces Partnership with Leading Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bithumb
Gen.G Announces Partnership with Leading Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bithumb

Together, Gen.G and Bithumb will work on various strategic collaborations, including promoting joint marketing activities and providing innovative and creative experiences that bridge the growing esports and the cryptocurrency industries. The first partnership between these two companies will see Bithumb sponsor Gen.G's PUBG and Overwatch teams.

Since launching in 2014, Bithumb has competitively led the digital financial platform market through its expertise in the construction and operation of blockchain technology and virtual asset trading platforms with a cumulative transaction volume exceeding 1 trillion US dollars.

"Gen.G has been leading the growth of the esports and gaming industries by collaborating with diverse and non-endemic brands," said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer of Gen.G. "The Web 3.0 wave has reached all sports, both esports and traditional, but there's still much work to be done to get it right. We needed to find a partner who understood this space and could help us navigate the blockchain landscape so we are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Bithumb."

"Both virtual assets and esports are rapidly growing industries that are led by the passionate up and coming generations," said Back Young Heo, CEO of Bithumb. "Bithumb will actively contribute to the cultural growth and future of this generation, starting with this partnership of top global esports and gaming organization, Gen.G."

Bithumb join's Gen.G's list of partners including PUMA, LG Ultragear, SIDIZ gaming chairs, ROCCAT, and Monster Energy.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geng-announces-partnership-with-leading-korean-cryptocurrency-exchange-bithumb-301468974.html

SOURCE Gen.G

