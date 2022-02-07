U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.89
    +12.36 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,260.37
    +170.63 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,128.80
    +30.79 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.27
    +14.92 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    -1.11 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    +15.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.61 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9180
    -0.0120 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,271.21
    +2,614.76 (+6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.81
    +33.06 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Gen II Fund Services Announces Promotion of Six Professionals to Principal

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent private equity fund administrator, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of six of its client service professionals to Principal, bringing the number of Gen II Principals to thirty-three (33).

(PRNewsfoto/Gen II Fund Services, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Gen II Fund Services, LLC)

"It is an honor to recognize these talented and dedicated professionals that have been so dedicated to Gen II," said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II. "These promotions reflect our longstanding commitment to invest in our most important asset – our people."

Gen II 2022 Principal Class:
Joshua Feldstein
Jonathan Goldstein
Michael Hall
James Myers
Yeva Rakhamimova
Richard Zheng

"These high achieving team members have consistently provided expert guidance and the highest level of service to our clients," said Steven Alecia, Chief Client Officer and Co-Founder of Gen II. "We look forward to their continued success and valuable contributions at Gen II."

About Gen II

Gen II is a global fund administrator with more than $650 billion of private fund capital under administration. As the second largest private equity fund administrator in the United States, Gen II focuses solely on the alternative asset management space, including private equity, real estate, credit managers, fund-of-funds, and emerging managers. The company provides private fund sponsors with a best-in-class combination of experienced people, streamlined processes, and proprietary technology solutions to help GPs manage their operational infrastructure, reporting, and investor communications. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

Contact:
Philip Nunes
BackBay Communications
617.391.0792
Phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gen-ii-fund-services-announces-promotion-of-six-professionals-to-principal-301476779.html

SOURCE Gen II Fund Services, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Perch releases innovative online tool that provides users with real-time mortgage rate quotes

    Perch, the Toronto-based proptech company that seeks to help Canadians build wealth through real estate with its intuitive home ownership platform, announced today the launch of Pathfinder. The free web-based tool, accessible through desktop or mobile browser at https://myperch.io/tools/pathfinder/, transforms how people shop for mortgages. Pathfinder asks for a few details about what a buyer or homeowner is looking to do, and they can instantly view and sort offers by total savings, mortgage ra

  • POLL: Pick the winner of Super Bowl LVI

    Who are you picking between the Bengals and Rams?

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again on Monday

    "Investor's Business Daily" points out: Business is going great in the semiconductors sector.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff Wane

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Why Hexo Is Rising 7% Today

    Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) are up 7% in morning trading Monday, rising to $0.67 per share at 11:30 a.m. ET, on no particular news for the company. Hexo got a similar notice from the exchange last week and it now has six months to regain compliance. Unlike Sundial, which got caught up in the meme stock trading frenzy of a year ago, Hexo has been going about its own business.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing January Stocks?

    In January shares of Home Depot and Nike both fell more than 11%, while Cisco tumbled more than 12%. Some investors are already looking closely at these three beaten-down names as prospective purchases, and why not?

  • AMC Secures $950 Million Debt Financing

    Now that all its theaters are reopened and it is no longer in crisis mode, the management for AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is making moves to reduce the debt burden. To quickly recap, AMC suffered tremendously from extended temporary closures of its theaters during the pandemic. Unfortunately for AMC, that was considered just the sort of environment conducive to spreading COVID-19.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Earnings: What to expect from Disney and Peloton

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses upcoming earnings reports from Disney and Peloton, along with upcoming inflation data.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Blow the Market Away This Week

    Disney (NYSE: DIS), Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) all closed lower last year and are reporting quarterly results this week. Last year was weird -- to say the least -- for Disney shareholders. Disney even began sending movies to the local multiplex again, and its Marvel franchises delivered the industry's four highest-grossing movies of 2021 in this country.