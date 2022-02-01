A 'Gen U' of Young Employees Could Be a Catapult for DLT Resolution's Union Strategies and itsYOUnified(TM) Application

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), is pleased to announce its wholly owned Union Strategies Subsidiary looks to capitalize on the rising Gen U demand for union representation.

Citing a CNBC article dated January 28, 2022 highlighting Two Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize after NLRB hearings in December." and "To date, more than 30 stores have petitioned the NLRB to organize. The push is being led by younger baristas hoping to have a direct line into management."

According to a recent Gallop poll, 68% of adults now favor unions while an even more impressive 77% of people aged 18 to 34 support unions. This growing number is what is leading to the phrase "Generation U" for unions.

Over the past 2 years, news reports cited a big push from Amazon employees that also wish to form a union citing poor work conditions and pay. Controversy surfaced following allegations of suppression tactics by Amazon management in a failed vote to unionize last year.

DLT Resolution's Union Strategies Subsidiary believes it can offer a solution to both employees and unions. With the Company's secure remote voting application, YOUnified. The application would allow for auditable, ‘trustless' solution that allows employees to vote on the election anonymously while being able to confirm their vote was tabulated correctly. This trustless solution would also benefit employers by demonstrating no voter intimidation or voter suppression influenced the outcome.

Strong Demand & Market Acceptance

Since the launch of Vote YourChoice (™) - Secure Online and Remote Voting Application in June 2020, we have seen significant acceptance and demand for our service. To date, we have already signed up a number of new public sector unions, deployed online & remote voting for a number of new and existing union clients running hundreds of election and or voting matters and are planning the launch into new markets outside of our current union customer base.

Story continues

Vote YourChoice™ - Secure Online and Remote Voting

Vote YourChoice™ fulfills the need for an ever-growing demand of online and remote voting requirements for all types of public and private elections. This requirement is now, more than ever, a fundamental change in the way people are able to cast their ballot and maintain physical distancing requirements. This remote ability is also estimated to increase voter participation by 18% to 35%. Vote YourChoice (™) software includes union elections and voting, condominium corporation voting, publicly traded company voting, municipal and provincial elections to name but a few applications globally.

100% Integrity

Secure, cost-effective and integrated with all organizations requirements. Organizations stakeholders are assured that their votes are processed by a neutral third party and in a transparent manner due in part to our unique voter-verified audit trail. Organizations can also count on our support team as a virtual part of its elections staff.

Learn more about Vote your Choice™.

What is YOUnified

YOUnified combines the many required services of running the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnified's goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, while saving everyone time. With this app, Unions will have everything they require to connect with their members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

About Union Strategies

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company's suite includes secure electronic voting, Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered "mid-market" in terms of overall size of the particular local with more than 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2021.

Learn more at: UnionStrategiesinc.com

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Software As A Service (SAAS) including Electronic Remote Voting, Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank, the Company offers an easy-to-use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: www.dltresolution.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/686540/A-Gen-U-of-Young-Employees-Could-Be-a-Catapult-for-DLT-Resolutions-Union-Strategies-and-itsYOUnifiedTM-Application



