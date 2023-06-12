Gen Z and millennials are feeling 'anxious' in today's economy, surveys find

Younger generations are leaving school and moving up in the workforce. They should feel like they’re coming into their own.

But two new studies suggest that’s not the case.

About a third of young Americans — 33% of Gen Z and 36% of millennials — feel unprepared to manage their finances, according to a new survey from MassMutual of 1,000 US adults in May. Meanwhile, a recent survey from Experian found that roughly 70% of Gen Z and millennials “believe the current economic environment is hurting their ability to be financially independent adults.”

The results reflect the trying economic circumstances, especially inflation that — up until recently — younger folks never experienced. The surveys also suggest that they are seeking ways to counter their financial anxiety so they can move forward.

“We're all seeing it in filling up the gas tank, going to the grocery store, or paying the heating or electricity bills. We're all feeling it,” Amanda Wallace, head of insurance operations at MassMutual, told Yahoo Finance. “It's making Americans really anxious, and frankly, the younger generation even more so.”

People shop for produce at a market in Manhattan on April 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Current economic challenges are wearing on Gen Xers and millennials.

Their chief concerns are the impacts of inflation (88%) and a potential recession (81%), according to the Mass Mutual Survey. Wallace also pointed out that student loans and the astronomical cost of housing have only added to young peoples’ financial difficulties.

Per the Mass Mutual study, she noted that the number of Americans concerned about student loans has increased to 40% this quarter from 34% last quarter as the forbearance on federal student loan payments comes to an end in September.

“As you start thinking about the student loans coming off pause and those payments starting again, they're already stretched,” Wallace said. “Now the payments, the student loan payments, are going to come back. It's making them feel very nervous right now.”

A man walks past advertisements on windows of a grocery store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, on Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Housing is also daunting. Around 70% of Americans are concerned about the impact of increased housing costs, according to the MassMutual Study.

“We've all seen the housing market with the increased housing costs. This is a generation that over the past several years have been really stretched financially,” said Wallace. “And for those that have even bought houses, some of them are starting to regret it because of the increased expense load to their finances in their budgets. That's having a real impact on their daily life.”

Consequently, young people are looking for ways to improve their financial situations.

The Experian report, which surveyed over 2,000 millennial and Gen Z consumers, found that more than three-quarters “are striving to be more financially literate.” Meanwhile, almost the same share stated they would feel more optimistic about their financial situation if they had a better understanding of personal finances and roughly 70% are actively searching for a trusted source for personal finance information.

Wallace advised Gen Zers and millennials to begin by getting a handle on their finances.

“I'd say the big thing that comes out of this report for me is that you got to educate yourself,” said Wallace.

She recommended that they put down all of their debt load and monthly expenses on an excel spreadsheet or piece of paper. Next, she said they should assess the gap between their income and their expenses. They also should set aside emergency funds — enough to cover six months of your basic living expenses — and then focus on long-term saving for retirement.

ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“You have to set aside some of your money at least the minimum to get a company match if your company offers a 401(k). That should be part of your monthly expenses,” Wallace said. “And you got to think about it that way. It can't be an afterthought.”

Jack Heintzelman, a financial planner at Boston Wealth Strategies, also emphasized that being organized could help those interested in improving their credit score.

“That's usually the biggest thing with credit scores is there's something outstanding that we miss a payment or we have a balance that's outstanding that we didn't know about,” he said, “even if it's a small balance.”

As millennials and Gen Zers have struggled to adapt to financial difficulty, they’ve turned to artificial intelligence. The MassMutual study finds that “15% of Americans have used AI to make banking, investments, or other financial decisions, with Gen Z (37%) and Millennials (27%) leading the adoption.”

Wallace cautioned young Americans to be wary of AI, noting that ChatGPT is error prone and is no substitute for a financial planner — at least for now.

“ChatGPT isn't going to be able to help you through making the right choices for you and protecting your financial future. Great tool, be careful, look at your sources,” she said. “Sit down with a professional to help you make really big decisions.”

Dylan Croll is a Yahoo Finance reporter.

