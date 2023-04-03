U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,581.00
    +121.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.00
    -87.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.28
    +4.61 (+6.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.70
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.64
    +0.62 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2369
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0380
    +0.2410 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,266.63
    -88.63 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.52
    +3.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.63
    +50.89 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

From Gen Z to Boomers: Experts Reveal the Most Important Money Tips for Every Age

1
Heather Taylor
·4 min read
Django / Getty Images
Django / Getty Images

Our financial priorities change over time and during different life stages. No matter which generation you belong to, financial literacy means a lot of things to many people. Some may get comfortable with basic concepts like saving and spending. Others will learn about getting started with investing or options to secure long-term financial well-being.

Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now
Related: How to Guard Your Wealth From A Potential Banking Crisis with Gold

Where should you start? From Gen Z to boomers, experts reveal to GOBankingRates the most important things to understand about your money at every age.

lolostock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lolostock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gen Z: Pay Yourself First

On payday, Gen Zers should pay themselves first, said Mary Hines Droesch, head of consumer and small business products at Bank of America.

Immediately deposit part of your paycheck into a dedicated savings account. Leave enough money in your checking account to cover monthly necessities and a couple small splurges.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Gen-Z-Banks-iStock-868691698
Gen-Z-Banks-iStock-868691698

Gen Z: Learn About and Build Your Credit

"It's never too early to start learning about and building your credit," said Ralph Haro, managing vice president of new to credit at Capital One. "Establishing the right foundation when you are younger can help you achieve your future financial goals more seamlessly, like buying a car, a house, or even demonstrating to an employer that you manage credit responsibly."

Gen Zers with credit cards are advised to use these cards wisely. Droesch recommends paying your balance on time and in full every month and avoiding the temptation to cover increased expenses with a credit card.

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Millennials: Consistently Review Your Budget and Fixed Expenses

One of the most common money mistakes Jennifer Garcia, private wealth financial advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors, sees with millennials is they are not reviewing their budget and fixed expenses on a consistent basis.

Garcia recommends millennials review their expenses every six months. This allows millennials to revisit their bills and see if there are services they are not utilizing to help reduce overall expenses.

See: 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

Millennials: Start Saving For Retirement and Investing

As soon as millennials are able, they should prioritize saving for retirement and thinking broadly about investing. Does your employer offer a 401(k)? Contribute at least the minimum to receive the employer match and begin growing your retirement funds.

Droesch said millennials do not need a lump sum of money to begin investing. Having a few hundred dollars is plenty to get started. "The more you invest and the earlier you start, the more your retirement savings have time to grow," Droesch said.

Need help staying on track with saving for retirement? Candice Richards -- CCUFC and regional membership development manager for PSECU -- recommends setting up automatic direct deposits into savings and retirement accounts. This helps curb any unnecessary spending and allows millennials to invest early and consistently.

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

Gen X: Work With a Financial Advisor

Those who identify as Gen X are in a stage of life where there are more complex financial needs. Gen Xers are typically farther along in their careers. Many have also taken on the role of caregiver as they support aging parents and build families of their own.

Droesch said it can be helpful to seek professional advice from a financial advisor. "A financial advisor can help you create a plan to manage the complexities that arise as your wealth is growing, while also working toward the unique long-term goals you have for your family and for yourself."

Check Out: 7 Affordable Places To Retire if You Love the Great Outdoors

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Gen X: Boost Retirement Savings

As Gen X progresses in their careers and focuses on boosting their earnings, Rita Assaf, vice president of retirement at Fidelity Investments, said it's important not to lose sight of retirement goals.

In addition to prioritizing saving for retirement, Assaf recommends Gen Xers maximize tax-smart savings -- including HSAs, IRAs and 401(k) plans -- and make sure they have an age-appropriate asset mix. Gen Xers over age 50 can also take advantage of catch-up contributions to boost savings.

Vadym Pastukh / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vadym Pastukh / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boomers: Create a Personal Retirement Savings Plan

Those in the boomer generation who are nearing retirement are recommended to create or update a personal retirement savings plan. They may work alongside a qualified financial planner or advisor to do it.

Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab, said the years prior to retirement are often the most stressful but having a plan can help boomers navigate the transition.

"It's important to get a detailed assessment of your savings and current spending, potential retirement dates and supplemental income sources," Williams said. "It will also allow you to better plan for important decisions like when to start Social Security. Look at your accounts and examine how your money is currently invested so you can plan according to your time horizon."

Find Out: What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

Andrii Zastrozhnov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrii Zastrozhnov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boomers: Revisit Your Retirement Plan

Boomers already in retirement are recommended to revisit their retirement plan. Williams said planning should be an ongoing process. Ideally, this plan should be updated each year.

"Continue to monitor your spending, investments, health and other factors that influence your retirement plan," Williams said. "This ensures your current investments are still aligned to support you where you are today."

More From GOBankingRates

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: From Gen Z to Boomers: Experts Reveal the Most Important Money Tips for Every Age

Recommended Stories

  • Finland’s Prime Minister Suffers Election Loss Ahead of NATO Ascension

    Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin suffered defeat in Sunday’s general election, days before the country was set to enter the western NATO military alliance. Petteri Orpo, the leader of the center-right National Coalition Party, claimed victory. Photo: Sergei Grits/Associated Press

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • WWE and UFC owner Endeavor agree to massive merger

    A WWE-Endeavor merger would make business sense, though some questions remain.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market