3 Key Reasons Gen Z Prioritizes Work-Life Balance

Every generation comes with fresh attitudes and methods shaped by their unique period in history. Generation Z members, born between 1997 and 2012, have grown up as truly digital natives; they have never known a time before the internet and smart tech, with immediate access to much more information than any generation before them.

A recent Visier survey of 1,000 U.S. employees uncovered the top life ambitions for Gen Z: Spending time with family and friends, prioritizing health and traveling all ranked higher than work aspirations, reflecting a shift in priorities.

How are employers reacting to attract Gen Z talent amid changing definitions of success? And what’s the best way for Gen Z to balance meaningful work with broader life goals?

Quality Time Trumps Career

The survey found 67% of Gen Z respondents ranked spending time with family and friends as a top life ambition, outweighing career goals. Gen Z observed older generations sacrifice connections and wellbeing for work.

Gen Z is likely to push for changes that improve work-life balance, according to Dr. Diane Gayeski, former dean at the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.

“They want to work for organizations that they admire, and they want to build a life that gives them the time to relish family, friends, hobbies and other interests,” she said.

Chelsea Cohen, co-founder of SoStocked, an SaaS company, agreed: “They’re also more likely to master separating corporate work from their personal life. This is a generation of self-aware individuals. They see the millennial workaholic lifestyle as a red flag, because they’ve seen its adverse health effects. Overall, they’re a generation of observers and refiners — those are the people employers will be seeking soon to manage our technology-driven work culture.”

Health Takes Priority

Additionally, 64% of Gen Z employees ranked good physical and mental health as a leading life ambition.

Gayeski said, “Gen Z has seen the toll that a work-centric life has taken on their families and is sensitive to physical and emotional health.”

Not only will they be more likely to discuss these issues openly at work, “they want more employer-provided access to mental health services and benefits like access to therapy at work, paid time off for self-care and on-site meditation spaces,” said Phillip Kane, CEO and business consultant.

Employers who recognize the importance of mental health to Gen Z workers will attract and keep the best of them.

They take a proactive stance on wellness, including changes in how companies treat employees.

Gen Z individuals also have grown up expecting accommodations for their varying learning needs or physical or emotional disabilities, Gayeski said.

“Most companies are not prepared to offer training or job designs that accommodate neurodiversity, health challenges and different cultural and lifestyle practices, such as employees going through gender-affirming surgeries or needing accommodations for food or religious practices.”

Wanderlust Mentality

Finally, 58% of Gen Z respondents cited traveling as a major life goal. Having grown up in an interconnected world, they highly value experiences and exploration.

Some members of Gen Z also value continuing their career while traveling, which is made possible by remote work.

“While we can expect physical and in-person work to still exist, I think the way to go is remote tasking,” said Alvin Dy, a content marketing specialist, data scientist and co-founder of All Home Robotics. “Plus, with [the COVID-19 pandemic], we saw a lot of improvement in the cooperation applications that make the tasking and hiring process a lot easier.”

Finding Work-Life Balance

First, before taking a job, evaluate company culture and benefits, prioritizing flexibility, paid time off and health perks. Take it from Gen Z and look for a company that aligns with your personal values.

At work, set boundaries, practice mindfulness and don’t hesitate to use mental health days. Keep perspective on what matters most in life.

Outside work, nurture close relationships, pursue hobbies, travel when possible and monitor your health. Draw happiness from many sources — not just from a paycheck.

By finding an employer that cares, taking advantage of work-life benefits, and giving attention to all facets of life, Gen Z can thrive in their careers while fulfilling their passions.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

