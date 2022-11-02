U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.91
    -19.19 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,678.03
    +24.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,787.99
    -102.86 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.06
    -35.32 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +1.11 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.40
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9896
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0630
    +0.0110 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1475
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9170
    -1.3150 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,514.93
    +42.83 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.07
    -3.08 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Gen Z-ers are using their own metaverse avatars as inspiration for their real-life clothing choices

Lakshmi Varanasi
·3 min read
Roblox
Roblox models dressed in Forever 21 outfits.Roblox

  • Gaming platform Roblox surveyed 1,000 Gen Z-ers on their fashion preferences.

  • 2 in 5 said they prefer that their avatar be more stylish than their actual self.

  • Digital fashion could be a $50 billion market by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley.

Burberry, the luxury British brand known for its iconic check print, makes a quilted handbag called "the Lola" that retails for almost $2,500 dollars.

But on the gaming platform Roblox, users can adorn their digital avatar with a Lola handbag for just under $10. They can also buy themselves a pink Gucci Marmont handbag for $2.10, and maybe even add a Ralph Lauren hat to their outfit for $1.25.

Roblox, which launched in 2006, says it has more than 50 million users per day, according to a company spokesperson. The platform has become one of the most popular portals to the alternative digital world that is increasingly thought of as the "metaverse."

And for some Gen Z-ers, it's become more important to flaunt their style in the metaverse than the real world.

Roblox recently partnered with Parsons School of Design to survey 1,000 US Gen Z-ers between the ages of 14 to 24 on their style preferences.

Roblox
The new "layered clothing" feature on Roblox.Roblox

The survey found that 2 out of 5 Gen Z-ers care more about expressing themselves through clothing and accessories in the digital world than the real world.

Three out of 4 were willing to spend money on digital fashion, with one in 4 admitting to spending between $20 to $100 on a single item.

Digital designs often retail for a fraction of real life prices, helping to make bold, luxury fashion more accessible to younger users. Except, of course, for the time a Gucci Dionysus Bag went for $800 more than its real-life tag on the secondary market.

On Roblox, users pay in "Robux," 100 of which can be bought for one US dollar, according to a spokeswoman for the company.

And since users' avatars can look, dress, and have wholly different identities from their physical selves, digital fashion is becoming an increasingly inclusive outlet for self-expression.

Christina Wootton, Roblox's vice president of global brand partnerships, said, "a lot of times in the physical world you may not feel comfortable experimenting with different fashions for body types. So, this space allows people to express themselves, experiment, and find their community."

Wootton told Insider that what surprised her most about the survey was that 70% of respondents said they drew their real-life fashion inspiration from their avatars. She believes that number is going to continue increasing as the digital fashion space evolves.

Gucci town
Gucci Town on Roblox.Roblox

By 2030, the digital fashion space is poised to be worth $50 billion, according to projections by Morgan Stanley.

In the past couple of years, several major fashion houses have started making forays into the metaverse. Gucci has been one of the leaders of the pack with a digital destination on Roblox called 'Gucci Town.' At the end of October, the company launched a virtual land called Gucci Vault on the metaverse platform, Sandbox.

Other prominent designers embracing the virtual world include Carolina Herrera, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ralph Lauren. For many designers, it can be a lower stakes way to test out ideas before unveiling them in the physical world.

There are more than 100 brands that have created handbags, shoes, and other clothing items for Roblox, according to Wootton.

At the same time, emerging creators have also introduced designs. Roblox's survey noted that since the start of 2022, over 11.5 million creators have designed more than 62 million clothing items and accessories on Roblox.

Ultimately, Wootton believes that "being anybody who you want to be and not having a negative reaction from others" is one of the biggest draws for most people.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Y42 wants to become mission control for your data pipelines

    When Berlin-based Y42 launched in 2020, its focus was mostly on orchestrating data pipelines for business intelligence. Built on top of data warehousing service Snowflake and Google's BigQuery engine, Y42's new fully managed service aims to provide businesses with more of the tools to make their data stack easily accessible for more users while also providing additional collaboration tools and improved data governance services.

  • Venezuela's long-suffering manufacturers face new challenge: Colombian imports

    Michele Tini has kept his shoe factory in southern Caracas afloat for more than five decades, despite years of economic turmoil, hyperinflation and competition from smuggled goods that have long beleaguered manufacturers in Venezuela. Now Tini, who emigrated from Italy in the 1960s as a 14-year-old and immediately began working in shoes alongside his father, faces a new challenge: expanded trade with Colombia. The two countries normalized trade relations in September by fully reopening their 1,400-mile border, fulfilling a key campaign promise by Colombia's new leftist President Gustavo Petro.

  • Japanese Company Aims to Land the First Private Moon Mission Later this Month

    Tokyo-based company ispace is gearing up to make history with the kickoff of its lunar program, attempting to land the first commercial lunar lander this month and deliver government and privately-owned payloads to the surface of the Moon. Here’s what you need to know about the mission.

  • Meet The First Black Woman Confirmed To Fly To Space With Jeff Bezos' Private Spaceflight Company

    Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe is the first Black woman confirmed to travel on a commercial flight to space with Blue Origin.

  • NASA practices rover operations for future Artemis mission at Black Point Lava Flow near Flagstaff

    NASA crews have recently completed training operations for the next moon mission in a remote area of desert north of Flagstaff.

  • Ghost of a dead star glows pink in new Very Large Telescope image

    The clouds of gas surrounding a dead star still glow 11,000 years ago after a supernova blasted heat and material out into space

  • SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful operational rocket

    Despite thick fog around pad 39A, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center with a Space Force mission at 9:41 a.m. EDT.

  • Foreign investors sell $500 million of India govt bonds in two days - analysts

    Foreign investors have sold Indian government debt worth nearly $500 million in the past two sessions, with the so-called FAR bonds bearing the brunt of a selloff that traders note is ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and crucial U.S. data. These investors have net sold bonds worth 41.1 billion Indian rupees over Friday and Monday, CCIL data showed, with more than 80% accounted for by securities exempt from restrictions under a "fully accessible route" for foreign investors. Market participants linked the sudden move to the Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday, where its future guidance and commentary on interest rates will be key, as well as the non-farm payroll data on Friday and retail inflation data next week.

  • Monument to Catherine the Great in Odesa ‘dressed up as executioner’

    A monument to Empress Catherine the Great of Russia and her companions, also known as monument to the founders of Odesa, has been dressed up as an executioner, Ukrainian activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko said on the Telegram messenger on Nov. 2.

  • SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Rocket for First Time Since 2019

    A Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 1, marking its first flight in more than three years.The launch was the fourth takeoff for the Falcon Heavy and saw it fitted with three Falcon 9 boosters, reports said. The rocket hoisted satellites for the US military and then achieved side-by-side booster landings back near the launchpad.The first Falcon Heavy launched SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible into orbit in 2018, while the next two Heavy launches, both taking place in 2019, carried satellites.Video by Florida resident John M Curry from Peacock Beach shows the Falcon Heavy launch at nearby Cape Canaveral. Footage also shows side boosters landing at Cape Canaveral. Credit: John M Curry via Storyful

  • Kremlin puppet Saldo failed to pay UAH 60 million in taxes, say fraud investigators

    Volodymyr Saldo, a Kremlin puppet and head of the Russian invasion force’s occupation administration in Kherson failed to pay UAH 60 million in taxes, the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine or ESBU reported on Nov. 2.

  • Apple Store employees in Glasgow vote to unionize

    The vote came after “several” months of negotiations that eventually saw Apple agree to recognize the ballot voluntarily.

  • Venus Williams Celebrates Her Professional Tennis Debut 28 Years Ago With Emotional Instagram Post

    For those of us who have been following the Williams sisters since the beginning of their careers, it seems like they just came on the scene yesterday. However, Venus Williams reminded us all how old we are with an Instagram post celebrating the anniversary of her professional tennis debut.

  • 'Planet Killer' Asteroid Spotted Lurking In Sun's Glare – And It's Heading To Earth

    According to astronomers, it's not as apocalyptic as it sounds.

  • SpaceX set to launch rocket carrying French satellite Wednesday night from Florida’s Space Coast

    Florida’s Space Coast will remain busy Wednesday night as SpaceX prepares to launch a Falcon 9 rocket.

  • A grim, brutal Andor ponders the value of an innocent life

    Don’t let the jaunty little exclamation point that serves as a flourish on this week’s episode title fool you. “Nobody’s Listening!” is meant in a literal, urgent sense. It’s not a taunt but a primal wail and one the writers know we’ve all wanted to scream at one point or another in the last few years. Even the excited synth riff accompanying this week’s title card belies the brutal tone of episode nine, which spends its first half focusing solely on Cassian and Bix, separately but simultaneousl

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Marriage Hurt by High Debt, Low Morale

    The merger this year created a streaming-media giant, but leveraging the company’s assets has been tough in a competitive market.

  • Social media as we know it is over

    Meta is pivoting, Musk owns Twitter, and Snap is floundering. Social media is changing, and it will never be the same.

  • Elon Musk Shuts Down His Detractors

    Elon Musk has established himself in recent months as one of the most influential personalities in the world. The three best-known companies are electric vehicle maker Tesla , aerospace company SpaceX and newly acquired Twitter . Twitter is considered by some included Musk to be the de facto Town Square of our time.

  • Paramount’s Profit Falls on Rising Costs

    The media company said revenue gains for its direct-to-consumer and film business were offset in part by a decline in its television division.