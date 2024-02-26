Gen Z Says Boomers Will Never Understand Today's Struggle Because They Could Buy A Cadillac Off A $30K Salary — Meanwhile 'Millennials And Gen Z Are Working More Than Any Other Generation Ever Has' And Still Have To Live With Their Parents

In a viral TikTok video, Robbie Scott, a 27-year-old content creator, ignited a debate surrounding the work ethic differences between baby boomers and Generation Z.

Scott's commentary, which reached over 2 million viewers, addresses the economic disparities younger generations face.

"We need to stop expecting the same damn people who bought a four-bedroom home and a brand-new Cadillac convertible off of a $30,000-a-year salary to understand what it's like to be working 40-plus hours a week with a master's degree and still not being able to afford a 400-square-foot studio apartment in bumf-ck Iowa," he said.

This discourse comes in the wake of criticisms by prominent figures who have labeled Gen Z as "lazy" for their differing attitude toward work. Scott's response highlights a fundamental disconnect, pointing out that despite following the prescribed path of education and employment, many young adults find themselves in precarious financial positions.

"I don't care if you're a boomer, a Gen X or dead in the ground. Nobody likes to work 40-plus hours a week," he said.

He explains that if they did, there wouldn't be so many people striving to become billionaires to avoid working.

"What's sh-tty is, we're holding up our end of the deal," Scott said. "We're staying in school. We're going to college. We've been working since we were 15, 16 years old ... doing everything that y'all told us to do so that we can what? Still be living in our parents' homes in our late 20s?

"I know people in their mid-30s who have been working for 20 years ... and they still cannot afford to purchase their first home," Scott said, underlining the persistent struggle to achieve financial stability.

Scott said millennials and Gen Z are working more than any other generation, initiating a broader conversation on work commitment across generations.

Psychiatrist Jean Twenge’s analysis in "Generations: The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents — and What They Mean for the Future" reveals there may be some truth to that claim, at least regarding millennials.

Using data from the Monitoring the Future study, which surveys thousands of young people annually, Twenge found a fluctuating willingness among 18-year-olds to work overtime. There was a significant increase in willingness to work extra hours around 2009-2010, followed by a sharp decline from 54% to 36% between 2020 and 2022. This pattern suggests that millennials, at least in their youth, were more inclined to work compared to other generations,

Data from the American Time Use Survey reveals that there were no significant differences in the percentage of millennials and Generation X who worked on an average day nor in the hours worked.

Responses to the video poured in from various social media users. One noted the paradox in current work culture, posting, "NOT TO MENTION! They say we don't want to work 40 hours but then advertise OVERTIME as a BENEFIT!" This comment highlights the discrepancy between the advertised appeal of work benefits and the reality of what is required to make ends meet.

Another user chimed in with a statement that resonated with many. "We spend more time with co-workers than friends and family," pointing to the personal sacrifices entailed by the modern work schedule. This sentiment is echoed across the board, with another adding, "We're just living to work. It's sad."

As Scott’s video sheds light on the evolving work culture and its impact on millennials and Gen Z, it’s crucial to consider the implications for the housing market. With the growing challenge of achieving financial stability, traditional home ownership is becoming less attainable for many. This trend is not just a reflection of economic conditions but also a shift in lifestyle preferences.

The changing landscape offers an opportunity in the rental market. As fewer people buy homes, demand for rental properties increases. This scenario creates a prime environment for investment, especially through fractional investment, which allow individuals to invest in real estate without the direct responsibilities of being a landlord. Such platforms are breaking down barriers to real estate investment, making it accessible to a broader audience and reflecting a significant shift in how people engage with the housing market.

