Gen Z workers at a medical company are automating tedious jobs and dramatically boosting productivity, exec says

Some Gen Z workers are making AI work for them.

A director at VEM Medical told the BBC that Gen Z workers were boosting productivity with AI.

Derrick Hathaway said young workers were automating tedious jobs and optimizing workflows.

Some Gen Z workers are capitalizing on the rise of generative AI.

Derrick Hathaway, sales director at VEM Medical, told the BBC that Gen Z workers were giving the medical device maker a welcome productivity boost by using AI-powered tools.

He told the outlet: "Young employees' ability to use AI technology to automate tedious jobs and optimize workflows has grown our productivity dramatically."

The remarks come amid concerns that junior positions usually held by young workers entering the workforce are at risk of being lost to increasingly sophisticated AI.

Companies haven't been shy about their excitement around the new tech and many are incorporating AI-powered tools into workflows. CEOs are also starting to be more open about their plans to scale back hiring in favor of AI.

At the same time, the long-projected job losses to AI automation are here for some workers. Employees have begun speaking out about their suspicions, or in some cases direct knowledge, that ChatGPT cost them work.

This trend is worrying young employees in the workforce. In a recent survey by job site ZipRecruiter, 76% of Gen Zers indicated they were concerned about losing their jobs to AI-powered tools like ChatGPT.

On the flip side, Gen Z is also well-placed to capitalize on the AI boom. Known for being the most technological-savvy generation, young workers can also boost their employability by leveraging generative AI skills.

