Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) To Hold Quarterly Update

SPARKS, Nev., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: MNIZ) wishes to inform its loyal shareholders that it will hold its inaugural quarterly update call on April 16, at 13:00 EST. Details for participating in the call - which will be open to questions - will be provided closer to the date.

Amongst subjects to be discussed on the call will be:

* Strategic initiatives such as Snipitz collaboration

* Completion of Iris Digital Token in May and immediate plans for utility token listing

* Plans for commercialization and capture of opportunity in NFT space - both as a platform supplier and content creator

* Launch of "Covid-Pass" vaccine passport initiative and strategy for obtaining major partner support and financing

* Elaboration of evolving and optimized strategy regarding Iris market adoption and penetration - in particular concentrated focus on inclusion in major media rights tenders for leagues with Gen2 Technologies as a key technology and media platform vendor

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, CEO of Gen2 Technologies, stated, "We look forward to the beginning of our next phase of development and enhanced communication with our loyal shareholders. We end one quarter of significant progress and look forward to discussing activities in the upcoming quarter and beyond as our plans begin to evolve into concrete market offerings, operational presence and financial impact."

For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.

Story continues

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on Gen2 Technologies Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

brkgen2.com

+1 (440) 597-6150

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gen2-technologies-mniz-to-hold-quarterly-update-301257730.html

SOURCE Gen2 Technologies Inc.