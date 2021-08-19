Genasys Inc. Provides Volunteers and Donates Emergency Evacuation Software Solutions to Communities Affected by the Dixie Fire in Northern California

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, is providing volunteers and emergency evacuation software support for firefighters, first responders, and residents in communities impacted by the Dixie Fire in Northern California where thousands of people are under evacuation orders.



Genasys through Zonehaven, currently has teams of volunteers on the ground and in its regional offices supporting the Dixie Fire, California’s largest active wildfire, currently burning more than 600,000 acres across 5 counties. The company is donating essential software, services, and solutions to provide real-time information and dynamic resources to keep people in the affected areas informed of their evacuation status. With numerous communities facing evacuation, Zonehaven EVAC, Genasys' Evacuation Management Platform (EMP), provides first responders and public safety workers with a comprehensive set of tools to navigate the evacuation process. Zonehaven AWARE, the public facing interface delivered to cell phones, provides community residents with the most reliable source for first-order evacuation updates and preparation resources.

"Our mission is to provide tools that enable communities and first responders to plan, communicate, and execute evacuations effectively in order to keep people informed and safe," said Charlie Crocker, Zonehaven General Manager. "Based in California, we have a strong connection with the communities threatened by this erratic and extremely dangerous fire.

"With an estimated 12,000 people currently under evacuation orders, we have a team volunteering to support law enforcement, firefighters, and residents during this crucial time of need," added Mr. Crocker. "At Genasys, we feel it is vital to provide agencies with tools to communicate critical evacuation information to the public in every impacted community."

Story continues

Visit community.zonehaven.com to see current Zonehaven evacuation zones. Use the controls on the left side of map to view the legend and view all recent wildfire incidents. An evacuation warning means residents need to be prepared to leave immediately and follow the planned evacuation route indicated on the Zonehaven site.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation our ability to recognize the expected synergies and other benefits of the Zonehaven acquisition; difficulties in integrating Zonehaven post-closing; diversion of management time addressing post-closing transaction-related issues; uncertainties related to litigation involving the acquisition of Zonehaven; uncertainties related to unanticipated integration costs or undisclosed liabilities assumed; uncertainties related to the acceptance of the Zonehaven acquisition and its products by third parties; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact Kimberly Rogers Hayden IR ir@genasys.com



