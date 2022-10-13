Genasys Inc. Selected to Exhibit at Smart City Expo World Congress 2022 by the U.S. Commercial Service

Genasys Inc.

Genasys' Unified Critical Communications Platform to be Displayed and Demonstrated in the USA Pavilion

MADRID, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc., a global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the Smart City Expo World Congress (Smart City Expo) November 15 - 17 at the Fira in Barcelona. Genasys was selected to exhibit in the event's USA Pavilion by the U.S. Commercial Service, which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. The Smart City Expo gathers leaders from the most innovative companies, governments and organizations with the mission of moving cities towards a better future.



"This important international event features the latest technologies that are shaping the future of cities and the people who live in them," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "With the support and participation of countries, cities and governments from around the world, the Smart City Expo provides a unique opportunity to meet with government officials and city planners.

"We will be exhibiting our unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform, which includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems," Mr. Danforth continued. "Integrating the industry's only comprehensive suite of unified critical communications systems into smart cities' infrastructure can better protect residents and make cities safer."

Mr. Danforth concluded, "We look forward to engaging with Smart City Expo attendees and demonstrating our advanced public safety solutions that are helping to safeguard millions of people throughout the world."

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments and businesses to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

Story continues

Genasys' critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

CONTACT: Company Contact Pablo Gómez Genasys Inc. pgomez@genasys.com



