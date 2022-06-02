GenCell and E.V. Motors Pure Energy Deploy First Autonomous Hybrid Off-Grid EV Charging Stations and Advance Partnership

Upon completion of GenCell's delivery of the first four off-grid EV charging stations, E.V. Motors Pure Energy orders dozens of additional charging stations to be distributed at key locations across Israel's roadways in a deal valued at some US$5 million

PETAH TIKVA and NETANYA, Israel, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), a leading Israel-based manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, and E.V. Motors Pure Energy, the EV charging subsidiary of E.V. Motors Ltd., an Israeli importer of electric vehicles, chargers and energy storage systems for electric vehicles and the exclusive Israeli representative of several companies, among them a leading developer of energy storage and advanced EV charging systems Sun Surplus Energy and Co. Ltd., today announce that in accordance with the Cooperation Agreement between the companies, EV Motors Pure Energy will purchase from GenCell dozens of additional off-grid charging systems based on GenCell's fuel cell and energy storage technology. The charging systems will be implemented at multiple off-grid vehicle charging stations across Israel in a deal valued at some US$ 5 million.

GenCell’s CEO Rami Reshef and CBDO Gil Shavit join EV Motors Chairman Ohad Seligmann, partner and owner Edward Doron and CEO Sefi Dayan at the launch ceremony of their joint autonomous off-grid EV charging solutions.

In accordance with the agreement, the two companies are executing on their cooperation to develop an integration of GenCell's alkaline fuel cells together with E.V. Motors Pure Energy's electric vehicle charging technologies to enable autonomous off-grid hybrid electric vehicle charging stations that eliminate the need for fossil fuel generators. Following completion of the deployment of the first four stations, including implementation at the site of an EV Motors' existing commercial customer, which will demonstrate the benefits of the technology and attract interest from e-mobility companies around the world, the partners will evaluate and apply insights from the first round of deployments to facilitate the optimized implementation of additional stations that will be distributed widely across the country.

"We at E.V. Motors are committed to eliminating carbon emissions from the automotive industry in Israel by accelerating the transition from fossil fueled to electrically powered vehicles. To realize our mission, we have partnered with GenCell to leverage failsafe, resilient, zero-emission hydrogen and ammonia-to-power fuel cell technologies to ensure a reliable and steady flow of clean power for our charging stations," explains Ohad Seligmann, Chairman, E.V. Motors. "We are very satisfied to see the rapid and efficient progress that the companies have achieved synchronizing E.V. Motors Pure Energy charging equipment with GenCell's off-grid charging systems based on fuel cell power generation and storage technologies and with GenCell's energy management software. The combination offers a unique and comprehensive state-of-the-art solution for autonomous, off-grid, hybrid EV charging that both eliminates emissions and ensures availability of electricity, independent of the power grid. The solution is expected to disrupt the EV charging landscape, first in Israel and subsequently around the world. By investing in reliable, efficient, and emission-free EV charging infrastructure, we both guarantee the highest quality of service for our electric vehicle customers and drive the growth of the EV market."

Remarks Rami Reshef, "GenCell has once again demonstrated our ability to not only design innovative technology, but also to fulfill our promise by delivering the initial off-grid green EV charging stations to E.V. Motors Pure Energy on time and to spec. We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the passionate, dedicated, and professional team at E.V. Motors Pure Energy to demonstrate the value that GenCell's technology contributes to ensuring zero-emission continuous power at autonomous hybrid off-grid charging stations. Considering the exponential increase in demand for EV charging, which has been estimated to exceed US$207 billion by 2030*, we foresee a strong future for these solutions. The rapidly increasing volume of electric vehicles is putting pressure on the electricity grid to supply power in the quantity required and in every location where the vehicles travel. By supplementing the grid with autonomous off-grid EV charging stations powered by hydrogen and ammonia, we can reduce this pressure and alleviate the concerns of EV drivers who are afraid that their travel will be limited by insufficient availability of charging stations."

*Source: Guidehouse Insights, 13/10/2021 - https://guidehouseinsights.com/news-and-views/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market-is-expected-to-exceed-$207-billion-by-2030

About E.V. Motors



EV Motors is a direct importer specializing solely on public transportation and private electric vehicles. The company is owned by Mr. Eliyahu Gridish, Mr. Ohad Seligmann, Chairman of the Group, and partner and owner Mr. Edward Doron. EV Motors imports electric vehicles of the highest quality from leading global manufacturers, marketing brands such as JAC, ANKAI and LEVC. The company imports charging systems from SSE and provides a full package to the customer including charging stations and full charging solutions, inertia solutions and off-grid energy storage. EV Motors aims to operate the next-generation charging model in Israel.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops total green power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology which deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our ammonia-based hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 140 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.



The future of energy is here: GenCell and EV Motors deploy autonomous EV charging solutions fueled by off-grid hydrogen and ammonia-to-power.

