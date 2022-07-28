U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

GenCell Energy Enters Strategic Partnership with ONEC Group to Grow Presence in North America

·5 min read
In this article:
  • GNCLF

Leading Canadian Project Delivery Company ONEC Group Purchases Three GenCell BOX™ Backup Power Solutions to Ensure Resilient Operations and Meet Zero-Emission Sustainability Objectives

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), the leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power fuel cell solutions, proudly announces entering a strategic partnership with the ONEC Group, a mid-sized Canadian project delivery company that has been providing exceptional EPC&M (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Maintenance) services for over 20 years; together the two companies aim to grow the presence of GenCell's backup and off-grid power solutions across North America. Appreciating the strong business potential for GenCell's hydrogen and ammonia-based products in the Alberta region, where investment in hydrogen infrastructure is rapidly expanding in alignment with the establishment of a regional Hydrogen Hub, the ONEC Group has purchased three GenCell BOX™ backup power solutions to jumpstart the partners' collaboration.

GenCell Logo
GenCell Logo

Over the past year, ONEC, who was looking at the hydrogen market as part of its transition to renewables, has successfully deployed a first joint pilot project incorporating the GenCell hydrogen fuel cell module within a self-contained mobile generator that was adapted to Canadian climate and regulatory systems and transported to the ATCO Power Nisku Alberta site where it will run as an emergency power source for a year. Recognizing the growing market demand for sustainable, climate-resilient solutions to decarbonize industry sectors across North America, GenCell and ONEC have teamed up to drive hydrogen and ammonia-to-power projects across key sectors such as telecom, oil and gas, electric utilities and EV charging.

"Committed to net zero emissions by 2050, the ONEC Group is excited and enthusiastic about the opportunities to collaborate with GenCell to execute hydrogen and ammonia energy projects incorporating GenCell's alkaline fuel cell products and technologies in Western Canada and the Western United States," comments Denis Wiart, CEO, the ONEC Group. "According to a Natural Resources Canada hydrogen strategy report, the hydrogen economy could add $50 billion and 350,000 jobs to Canada by 2050. Leveraging the rich engineering experience and expertise of our teams at a variety of industrial projects across Western Canada, we have identified many power applications, especially at remote sites enduring difficult weather conditions, where hydrogen fuel cells could provide reliable, long-duration power while reducing emissions. Whether generating long-duration power for remote substations, cell tower communications, control nodes on pipelines or remote charging of electric vehicles in locations beyond the power grid, we are confident that the GenCell products can bring substantial value to new and existing ONEC customers by integrating existing infrastructure with new technologies."

Remarks Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell, "Recognizing their intense dedication to sustainability objectives, deep engineering construction and project management skills and strong appreciation of technology, we believe that ONEC is an optimal partner for GenCell and we look forward to expanding our collaboration to jointly deliver innovative and efficient solutions across Canada that will serve to further grow the hydrogen economy in the region and create a strong and loyal install base. We appreciate this valuable opportunity to learn from ONEC's s experienced engineering team, to demonstrate the value of GenCell's solutions in Canada's challenging climate conditions and to expand our presence in key industry sectors and regions across North America."

About ONEC Group of Companies

Incorporated in 2000, ONEC Group of Companies is a mid–sized, Edmonton-based, independently owned and operated, project delivery company providing EPC and EPC&M services for over 21 years. With approximately 300 employees on staff, we provide our clients with complete delivery for midsize industrial, commercial, capital, and maintenance projects throughout Western Canada and the Western United States. We offer multidisciplinary expertise in project & construction management, engineering & design, procurement & logistics, geomatics & survey, fabrication & construction, mechanical & electrical installation, and scaffolding & insulation. We are the only firm in our industry and size range that offers this collective expertise under one roof. Several of our staff are company owners, we conduct ourselves by keeping a client/owner mentality in mind. From concept to commissioning, ONEC's diverse and talented staff will bring your project to life, safely, efficiently, on budget, and on schedule.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops total green power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology which deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 130 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

Contacts:

Denis Wiart, 
CEO
ONEC Group of Companies
Tel: 1-780-440-0400
info@onecgroup.com
www.onecgroup.com

Shelli Zargary
GenCell Energy
Tel: +972 54 5617161
shelliz@gencellenergy.com
www.gencellenergy.com

Babel PR
Tel: +44 (0)74 3600 2058
gencell@babelpr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1500178/GenCell_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gencell-energy-enters-strategic-partnership-with-onec-group-to-grow-presence-in-north-america-301595003.html

SOURCE GenCell Energy

