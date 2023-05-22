Genco Shipping Appoints Industry Veteran Peter Allen As Finance Chief

Drybulk ship-owning company Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (NYSE: GNK) has appointed Peter Allen as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 16, 2023.

He is to succeed Apostolos Zafolias, who will leave the company to pursue an opportunity outside of the maritime industry.

Allen joined the company in 2008 and has served in various finance, accounting and corporate strategy leadership positions.

He has extensive experience in the shipping industry related to financial strategy, capital allocation, Mergers & Acquisitions, market analysis, SEC reporting and investor relations.

“His appointment reflects our success developing talent at the Company, which has produced a deep bench of skilled, dedicated employees that will support Peter in his new role,” said CEO John C. Wobensmith.

Price Action: GNK shares are trading lower by 1.08% at $13.70 premarket on the last check Monday.

