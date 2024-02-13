Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's (NYSE:GNK) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 31% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Genco Shipping & Trading's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genco Shipping & Trading is:

1.2% = US$11m ÷ US$916m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Genco Shipping & Trading's Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

As you can see, Genco Shipping & Trading's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 12%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Genco Shipping & Trading grew its net income at a significant rate of 46% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Genco Shipping & Trading's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 51% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Genco Shipping & Trading's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Genco Shipping & Trading Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Genco Shipping & Trading is 38%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 62%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Genco Shipping & Trading is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Genco Shipping & Trading has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 75% over the next three years. However, Genco Shipping & Trading's future ROE is expected to rise to 8.5% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Genco Shipping & Trading has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

