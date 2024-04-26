Genco Shipping & Trading's (NYSE:GNK) investors will be pleased with their solid 197% return over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) stock is up an impressive 113% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 19% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Genco Shipping & Trading didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Genco Shipping & Trading can boast revenue growth at a rate of 6.5% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 16% per year over five years. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at the growth trend. When a growth trend accelerates, be it in revenue or earnings, it can indicate an inflection point for the business, which is can often be an opportunity for investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Genco Shipping & Trading's TSR for the last 5 years was 197%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Genco Shipping & Trading shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 24%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genco Shipping & Trading (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

