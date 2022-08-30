Gender Reassignment Surgery Market -- 55% growth to originate from North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Gender Reassignment Surgery Market by Gender Transition and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 209.07 million between 2020 and 2025. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The region will account for 55% of the global market share. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Sample Report PDF Here

The global gender reassignment market is concentrated. The number of competitors in the market is moderate in the market. There is a requirement for highly skilled professionals to perform gender reassignment surgery. Also, the exit barrier in the market is high. These factors are expected to limit the entry of new entrants into the market. However, the steady growth of the industry over the past five years is expected to attract new entrants to the market. Hence, due to these factors threat of rivalry is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

The increase in the number of people opting for sex-change surgeries globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the surgery might hamper the market growth. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Boston Medical Center, Bupa, Cleveland Clinic, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, and Transgender Surgery Institute are identified as some of the major market participants.

The global gender reassignment surgery market is segmented as below:

Gender Transition

The male to female segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period.

Geographic

55% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for gender reassignment surgery in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gender reassignment surgery market report covers the following areas:

Gender Reassignment Surgery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gender reassignment surgery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gender reassignment surgery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gender reassignment surgery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gender reassignment surgery market vendors

Gender Reassignment Surgery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 209.07 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Medical Center, Bupa, Cleveland Clinic, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, and Transgender Surgery Institute Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Gender transition

Market segments

Comparison by Gender transition

Male to female - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Female to male - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Gender transition

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boston Medical Center

Bupa

Cleveland Clinic

CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

Moein Surgical Arts

Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS)

Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC)

Rumer Cosmetic Surgery

Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery

Transgender Surgery Institute

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

