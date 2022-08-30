Gender Reassignment Surgery Market -- 55% growth to originate from North America
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gender Reassignment Surgery Market by Gender Transition and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 209.07 million between 2020 and 2025. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The region will account for 55% of the global market share. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Sample Report PDF Here
The global gender reassignment market is concentrated. The number of competitors in the market is moderate in the market. There is a requirement for highly skilled professionals to perform gender reassignment surgery. Also, the exit barrier in the market is high. These factors are expected to limit the entry of new entrants into the market. However, the steady growth of the industry over the past five years is expected to attract new entrants to the market. Hence, due to these factors threat of rivalry is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.
The increase in the number of people opting for sex-change surgeries globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the surgery might hamper the market growth. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Boston Medical Center, Bupa, Cleveland Clinic, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, and Transgender Surgery Institute are identified as some of the major market participants.
The global gender reassignment surgery market is segmented as below:
Gender Transition
The male to female segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period.
Geographic
55% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for gender reassignment surgery in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gender reassignment surgery market report covers the following areas:
Gender Reassignment Surgery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist gender reassignment surgery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gender reassignment surgery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gender reassignment surgery market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gender reassignment surgery market vendors
Gender Reassignment Surgery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 209.07 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 55%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Boston Medical Center, Bupa, Cleveland Clinic, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, and Transgender Surgery Institute
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
