Gene Editing Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the gene editing market are CRISPR, GenScript USA Inc, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KgaA, GenScript Corporation, Editas Medicine, Lonza Group, Sangamo, DNA 2.0, Bio RAD, Allele, Addgene, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Recombinetics, Precision Biosciences, Promega, Juno Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Qiagen, GE Healthcare Lonza, Cellectis, Dharmacon, AstraZeneca, and Agilent Technologies.

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Editing Global Market Report 2023"


The global gene editing market will grow from $6.35 billion in 2022 to $7.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The gene editing market is expected to grow to $14.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.7%.

The gene editing market includes revenue earned by zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs) and homing endonucleases or meganucleases.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Gene editing is a technology that allows genetic material to change genetic code at particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering.

North America was the largest region in the gene editing market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the gene editing market.

The regions covered in the gene editing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main technology types of gene editing are CRISPR, TALEN, and ZFN.CRISPR is a novel technology that allows geneticists and medical researchers to edit parts of the genome by removing, inserting, or modifying DNA sequences.

The various application includes biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and contract research organization that are used by animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering, and cell line engineering.

The rising infectious diseases act as one of the major drivers of the gene editing market.Gene editing techniques are used for the detection of infectious diseases such as HIV.

Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites.Gene therapy treats infectious diseases by blocking the replication of the infectious agent that causes the disease at the extracellular level.

Gene editing introduces new genetic material into the cells of living organisms with the intention of treating diseases.

Infectious diseases are constantly on the rise.For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people per year.

In addition to that, according to the AP-NORC (a research initiative by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago) survey, out of 1,067 adults in the US surveyed, 71% are in favor of gene editing for the treatment of incurable, hereditary diseases such as Huntington’s disease and 67% of Americans support the use of gene editing to prevent diseases such as cancer.

Ethical issues in general public with respect to gene editing is one of the major restraining factors for the market.Many researchers and ethicist have argued against gene editing due to different reasons such as off-target effect (edits in the wrong place), mosaicism (when only some of the cells carry the edits) and safety concerns.

Some even argued that gene editing will lead to the creation of classes of individuals who will be genetically modified to be able to do things that a normal human being is not supposed to do according to the laws of nature.Due to these reasons, gene editing is still not considered to be safe and effective by many nations and international organizations.

For instance, in 2020, as per the article published in TIME, scientists from Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the USA have proposed a temporary prohibition on research on gene editing on human eggs, embryos, and sperms.

Gene editing (also called genome editing) is a group of technologies that allow the researchers to change an organism’s DNA by adding, removing or altering genetic material at particular locations in the genome.The emergence of advanced genome editing techniques is one of the major trends in the gene editing market.

The new techniques in genome editing are relatively inexpensive and can be used in a variety of application areas such as improving the food supply in agriculture, rectifying specific genetic mutations in the human genome and preventing the spread of diseases.For instance, CRISPR-Cas9 is a gene editing technique and stands for Clustered Regularly Interspace Short Palindromic Repeats.

The technique uses a strand of DNA as molecular scissors used to make cuts in DNA at specific points to make space to add new genomes.This technique is faster, cheaper, more accurate and efficient than other existing genome editing methods.

Companies investing in CRISPR technology are Crispr therapeutics (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), and Editas medicine.

European regulatory framework divided gene therapy into two categories, germline gene therapy, and somatic gene therapy.In germ line gene therapy, modified genes will be passed on to next generations whereas it’s not the same case with somatic gene therapy.

Current regulation by the EU has only allowed somatic gene therapy, therefore, germline gene therapy is banned.The European Medical Association provides guidelines on gene therapy for preparing market authorization application to obtain approval from the authority to carry on research and development activities in gene therapy.

For instance, the EU provides guidance note on gene therapy medicinal product which is intended for use in humans, defines scientific principles and provide guidance for development and evaluation of gene therapy products.

In December 2020, AnGes MG, Inc., a Japan based biopharmaceutical company that offers nucleic acid drugs for patients with asthma, allergy, and rheumatism acquired Emendo Bio, Inc for $250M. This acquisition will expand AnGes MG, Inc. pipeline and partnerships and introduce gene editing capabilities. Emendo Bio, Inc, a USA based company that develops next generation gene editing tools for genetic disorders, addressing the current technological gaps for realizing the promise of gene therapy.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The gene editing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gene editing market statistics, including gene editing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gene editing market share, detailed gene editing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gene editing industry. This gene editing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
