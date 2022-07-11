U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Gene Editing Market Is Expected to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2031, Claims AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in R&D expenditure in gene editing in BRICS countries, growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increase in private and public sector funding for gene editing, rapid advancements in sequencing and genome editing technologies, non-labelling of gene-edited products such as Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), applications of gene editing in various drug discovery processes and rise in demand for synthetic genes drive the growth of the global gene editing market. Based on technology, the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing segment is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Portland, OR, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gene editing market was estimated at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $7.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increased R&D expenditure in gene editing in BRICS countries, growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increase in private and public sector funding for gene editing, rapid advancements in sequencing and genome editing technologies, non-labelling of gene-edited products such as Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and applications of gene editing in various drug discovery processes drive the growth of the global gene editing market. However, the high cost of genomic equipment is a factor that act as a restraint for the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for synthetic genes for medicine development to cure cancer is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the gene editing market in future.

Explore More Insights, Graphs, and Market Data, Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11338

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Gene Editing Market-

  • The Covid-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the gene editing market as it has driven biotechnology firms to invest in the gene editing space to develop rapid molecular diagnostic tests.

  • In search for new ways to combat SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, researchers are studying the potential of gene-modification tools such as CRISPR as a potential rapid screening solution for the COVID-19 genome.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Gene Editing Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11338?reqfor=covid

The global gene editing market is analyzed across the segments such as technology, application, end user and region.

Based on technology, the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% in 2031.

Based on application, the gene editing segment captured more than one-fourth of the overall market share in 2021 and is likely to maintain its lead status through 2031. The same segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating over two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% by 2031.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11338

The key players analyzed in the global gene editing market include Addgene, Allele Biotech, Bio-Rad Laboratories, CRISPR Therapeutics, General Electric, OriGene Technologies, Precision Biosciences, Takara Biotech, Thermofischer Scientific Inc., and Transposagen Biopharma Inc.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                            
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                          
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


