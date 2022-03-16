Gene Solutions Makes Earlier Detection of Cancer A Possibility of the Future

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scientific research team from Gene Solutions has invented a SPOT-MAS liquid biopsy technology to enhance early-stage detection of many cancers. This technology is to expect to reshape the landscape of early cancer screening, making it more affordable and accessible for the mass population.

Globally, cancer causes one in six deaths with more than 21 million people developing annually. 70% of cancers in patients are detected at late stages in which treatments are ineffective while earlier detection dramatically improves the cancer survival rate up to 90% to 95% as compared to 5% to 20% at late stages. In Southeast Asia, 1.7 million new cancer cases are reported every year, and the prevalence of cancer mortality is expected to be up to 45% higher in 2030 (WHO). And as cancer is often detected in its later stages, treatment is tricky and the financial burden on the patient, health system, and society is a big one. These consequences are alarming and drive the need for earlier diagnosis, granting patients a bigger chance at life and that of better quality.

Early cancer detection with liquid biopsy

Cancer is a disease driven by mutations and identifying those mutations can help doctors decide the best treatments for their patients. However, current cancer screenings have several limitations such as single-type screening, radiation exposure, invasive procedures and high false-positive rate causing anxiety and unnecessary diagnosis.

Liquid biopsy is a blood test, and it aims to detect early cancer cells that may be circulating in the bloodstream known as the genetic footprint of cancer: circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). SPOT-MAS (Screening for the Presence Of Tumor by Methylation And Size), developed by Gene Solutions - Vietnam, a liquid biopsy technology analyses the multi-features of ctDNA in a single blood draw while utilizing machine learning algorithm to optimize test accuracy.

A unique and affordable liquid biopsy technology from Gene Solutions

With a higher performance rate of detecting rare ctDNA and lower costs compared to market standards, SPOT-MAS initiates affordable liquid-biopsy Point-Of-Care (POC) for cancer management in developing countries where 75% of global cancer deaths, proved by researchers , occur.

SPOT-MAS liquid biopsy technology using ctDNA of tumor released into the bloodstream for earlier cancer detection is a breakthrough innovation due to its simple approach through a blood draw, multi-cancer detection and high accuracy.

"It took us more than three years to develop SPOT-MAS technology, a unique and affordable liquid biopsy developed from more than 1,600 case-control cohort and a big genomic database of more than 20,000 cancer patients. With this technology, we have an ambitious mission to enable routine cancer screenings for every person, thus changing the standard of cancer care," says Dr. Hoai-Nghia Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Gene Solutions.

Gene Solutions has an excellent tracking record of scientific publications in the field of cancer liquid biopsy. SPOT-MAS Technology is poised to reshape the landscape of early cancer screening, making it more affordable and accessible for the mass population as it reduces treatment complexity, fatality rates, cost of patient medical care, and the burden placed on the healthcare sector.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions was founded in 2017 by Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia, Dr. Nguyen Huu Nguyen, and Dr. Giang Hoa. Pioneering the field of low-cost cell-free DNA technology, this elite team comes with extensive knowledge and practical experience in medical genetics/genomics, cancer biology, and clinical medicine. With the application of advanced technology, Gene Solutions became a leading company in translational genetics, specializing in providing comprehensive genetic solutions in reproductive sector, assisted reproductive technology, cancer risk screening and tumour genetic profiling, genetic disease diagnosis and self-discovery. Gene Solutions currently holds over 80% and 50% market share of genetic testing for prenatal screening and oncology respectively in Vietnam.

