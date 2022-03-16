U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.00
    -9.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,478.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,446.50
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.30
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.54
    +1.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.90
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3050
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2490
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,605.41
    +628.42 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.16
    +33.89 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,784.71
    +438.23 (+1.73%)
     

Gene Solutions Makes Earlier Detection of Cancer A Possibility of the Future

·3 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scientific research team from Gene Solutions has invented a SPOT-MAS liquid biopsy technology to enhance early-stage detection of many cancers. This technology is to expect to reshape the landscape of early cancer screening, making it more affordable and accessible for the mass population.

Gene Solutions R&amp;D team conducting screening procedure.
Gene Solutions R&D team conducting screening procedure.

Globally, cancer causes one in six deaths with more than 21 million people developing annually. 70% of cancers in patients are detected at late stages in which treatments are ineffective while earlier detection dramatically improves the cancer survival rate up to 90% to 95% as compared to 5% to 20% at late stages. In Southeast Asia, 1.7 million new cancer cases are reported every year, and the prevalence of cancer mortality is expected to be up to 45% higher in 2030 (WHO). And as cancer is often detected in its later stages, treatment is tricky and the financial burden on the patient, health system, and society is a big one. These consequences are alarming and drive the need for earlier diagnosis, granting patients a bigger chance at life and that of better quality.

Early cancer detection with liquid biopsy

Cancer is a disease driven by mutations and identifying those mutations can help doctors decide the best treatments for their patients. However, current cancer screenings have several limitations such as single-type screening, radiation exposure, invasive procedures and high false-positive rate causing anxiety and unnecessary diagnosis.

Liquid biopsy is a blood test, and it aims to detect early cancer cells that may be circulating in the bloodstream known as the genetic footprint of cancer: circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). SPOT-MAS (Screening for the Presence Of Tumor by Methylation And Size), developed by Gene Solutions - Vietnam, a liquid biopsy technology analyses the multi-features of ctDNA in a single blood draw while utilizing machine learning algorithm to optimize test accuracy.

A unique and affordable liquid biopsy technology from Gene Solutions

With a higher performance rate of detecting rare ctDNA and lower costs compared to market standards, SPOT-MAS initiates affordable liquid-biopsy Point-Of-Care (POC) for cancer management in developing countries where 75% of global cancer deaths, proved by researchers, occur.

SPOT-MAS liquid biopsy technology using ctDNA of tumor released into the bloodstream for earlier cancer detection is a breakthrough innovation due to its simple approach through a blood draw, multi-cancer detection and high accuracy.

"It took us more than three years to develop SPOT-MAS technology, a unique and affordable liquid biopsy developed from more than 1,600 case-control cohort and a big genomic database of more than 20,000 cancer patients. With this technology, we have an ambitious mission to enable routine cancer screenings for every person, thus changing the standard of cancer care," says Dr. Hoai-Nghia Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Gene Solutions.

Gene Solutions has an excellent tracking record of scientific publications in the field of cancer liquid biopsy. SPOT-MAS Technology is poised to reshape the landscape of early cancer screening, making it more affordable and accessible for the mass population as it reduces treatment complexity, fatality rates, cost of patient medical care, and the burden placed on the healthcare sector.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions was founded in 2017 by Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia, Dr. Nguyen Huu Nguyen, and Dr. Giang Hoa. Pioneering the field of low-cost cell-free DNA technology, this elite team comes with extensive knowledge and practical experience in medical genetics/genomics, cancer biology, and clinical medicine. With the application of advanced technology, Gene Solutions became a leading company in translational genetics, specializing in providing comprehensive genetic solutions in reproductive sector, assisted reproductive technology, cancer risk screening and tumour genetic profiling, genetic disease diagnosis and self-discovery. Gene Solutions currently holds over 80% and 50% market share of genetic testing for prenatal screening and oncology respectively in Vietnam.

SOURCE Gene Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Sanctions-savaged Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was fully exposed on Wednesday as Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teetered on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow was due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it had sold back in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • Australian Dollar Bounces

    The Australian dollar initially dropped during the trading session on Tuesday as the selling continued. However, we have turned around to form a bit of a supportive-looking candlestick.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.