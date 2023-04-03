U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

GeneDx Appoints Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, as General Counsel

Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, General Counsel, GeneDx

STAMFORD, Conn., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that Devin K. Schaffer has been appointed General Counsel, effective April 24, 2023. As a member of the executive leadership team, Devin will report directly to Katherine Stueland, President and CEO, and will be responsible for all legal, compliance, and regulatory activities for GeneDx.

“We’re so happy to have Devin join the team. He is a deeply experienced healthcare legal executive and a natural leader, with a proven track record of bringing people together to solve complex problems in a patient-centric way,” said Stueland. “As we grow and scale our testing and data businesses while raising awareness of our brand and mission, I’m excited for the opportunity to work with him as we shape the future of GeneDx.”

Devin has 15 years of legal experience and has held multiple leadership positions including his most recent role as Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Cardinal Health, a global integrated healthcare services and products company. In this role, he successfully led the company’s legal department responsible for corporate governance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, risk management, shareholder engagement, labor and employment, and bankruptcy. He also served as an advisor for Cardinal Health’s Human Resources/Compensation and Governance and Sustainability Committees and advised the Executive Committee and Board of Directors on strategic transactions.

“As General Counsel, I look forward to helping GeneDx reach its greatest potential and execute on its clear and focused growth strategy,” said Devin Schaffer. “The standard-of-care for hard-to-diagnose diseases is shifting, and I’m excited to join the company and a group of leaders who are well-respected and trusted in the industry.”

Before joining Cardinal Health, Devin held previous roles as a Private Equity Associate at Jones Day and an Associate at Ice Miller, LLP. Devin received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and later his master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business. Devin also received his J.D. from Indiana University, where he was Managing Editor of the Indiana Law Journal. Devin is an Advisory Board Member for the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance established at the University of Delaware in 2000. It is one of the longest-standing corporate governance centers in academia and the first and only corporate governance center in the State of Delaware, the legal home for a majority of the nation’s public corporations.

About GeneDx  
GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

Media contact  
Maurissa Messier
Press@genedx.com

Investor contact 
Tricia Truehart 
Investors@genedx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5acf0bc2-053c-41a8-a0dd-44eda1deb7e5


