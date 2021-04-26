U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

GeneLeap Announces Novel GalNAc Synthesis and Evaluation in Mice as Antisense Oligonucleotide Conjugates at ACS 2021

BOSTON, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneLeap Biotech, a subsidiary of Luye Life Sciences specializing in the development of nucleic acid therapeutics, presented an e-poster entitled 'Design and synthesis of novel GalNAc linker moieties, conjugation to antisense oligonucleotides and evaluation in mice' at the Spring Meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) 2021. The study reported new synthetic methodologies for the synthesis of novel tri-antennary GalNAc units and their evaluation for delivery and efficacy as GalNAc-antisense oligo conjugates in mice.

The results showed that the novel GalNAc moieties are more convenient and affordable. Compared with the traditional GalNAc, the novel GalNAc has a similar effect on hepatic delivery in rodents and can be used for clinical development of ASO, siRNA and other nucleic acid-based drug candidates for liver diseases.

As one of the world's largest scientific organizations, ACS is at the forefront of evolving worldwide chemistry, and the premier professional home for chemists, chemical engineers and related professionals around the globe. The ACS Spring 2021 is being held online from April 5 to 30.

GalNAc is an amino sugar derivative of galactose. Tri-antennary GalNAc has a high affinity for the asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR) that is selectively expressed on hepatocytes. The ASGPR delivers the corresponding ligands into the hepatocytes through endocytosis. Therefore, the incorporation of the current novel tri-antennary GalNAc units into oligonucleotide-based drugs selectively delivers to the liver. However, the synthesis of tri-antennary GalNAc, currently applied in clinical trials, is time-consuming and expensive due to the multistep process. The new facile methodologies developed at GeneLeap Biotech facilitate faster access to less expensive GalNAc moieties for bringing liver disease targeted nucleic acid therapeutics to patients with unmet medical need.

The preclinical study conjugated the new tri-antennary GalNAc to gapmers and evaluated their efficacy in mice as antisense oligonucleotide conjugates. The results demonstrated that the new tri-antennary GalNAc conjugates of ApoB antisense gapmers showed potent knockdown of ApoB protein in the mice plasma following subcutaneous administration. The knockdown efficiency and the duration of the new GalNAc-oligos are similar to or better than a standard tri-antennary GalNAc moiety that is currently used in clinical trials.

"We are glad to see that GeneLeap Biotech has developed synthesis of single units of GalNAc and their convenient incorporation as clusters of three during oligonucleotide synthesis, which is less time-consuming, more affordable, and more convenient," said Dr. Jason Zhang, CSO of GeneLeap Biotech. "This study could be of great value in developing liver targeted oligonucleotide-based drug candidates. In the longer term, this might lead to the clinical development of more affordable products, such as ASO, siRNA and other nucleic acid-based drug candidates for liver diseases."

GalNAc technology is the mainstream nucleic acid delivery technology. GeneLeap Biotech has built a self-developed GalNAc delivery technology platform, and mastered advanced liver-targeted delivery technology in the field of nucleic acid drug therapy, which can effectively deliver nucleic acid drugs to liver lesions and bring benefits to patients. "We are delighted to see that this new technology adds value to the company's IP portfolio, and we are looking forward to external collaboration to further develop this technology. With the advance of clinical practice and the maturity of GalNAc technology, GeneLeap Biotech will actively explore the development of nucleic acid-based drugs for unmet clinical needs, and bring breakthrough treatment solutions for patients with liver disorders all over the world," said Dr. Sean Fu, CEO of GeneLeap Biotech.

About GeneLeap Biotech

GeneLeap Bio., a subsidiary of Luye Life Sciences, specializes in developing gene therapy drugs for cancer and severe infectious diseases, including mRNA and oligonucleotides. Currently, GeneLeap Biotech has R&D operations in both the USA (Boston) and China (Nanjing, Yantai).

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Global Markets: Asian shares pulled higher by China, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

    Asian stocks rose on Monday with Chinese shares near three-week highs as signs the world economic recovery was well on track bolstered risk appetite, while the U.S. dollar slipped to a two-month low. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.3% to surpass critical chart resistance of 700 points and reach its highest since March 18. Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses to be up 0.1% while Australia's benchmark share index was off a touch with a public holiday in five of the country's eight states and territories.

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold gains as rising COVID-19 cases, easing U.S. dollar boost appeal

    Gold prices gained on Monday as rising coronavirus cases boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, supported by a weaker dollar as investors await this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while auto-catalyst palladium was little changed after scaling historic highs last week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $$1,781.90 per ounce. Cases in India registered a record surge, while Japan declared states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday to combat a spike.

  • Crypto Long & Short: The Pattern in Bitcoin’s Volatility

    Bitcoin rode the rollercoaster this week, but its overall volatility has been in decline.

  • Sell Signals All but Useless in Unchartable 2021 Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- If you bailed because of Bollinger Bands, ran away from relative strength or took direction from the directional market indicator in 2021, you paid for it.It’s testament to the straight-up trajectory of stocks that virtually all signals that told investors to do anything but buy have done them a disservice this year. In fact, when applied to the S&P 500, 15 of 22 chart-based indicators tracked by Bloomberg have actually lost money, back-testing data show. And all are doing worse than a simple buy-and-hold strategy, which is up 11%.Of course, few investors employ technical studies in isolation, and even when they do, they rarely rely on a single charting technique to inform decisions. But if anything, the exercise is a reminder of the futility of calling a market top in a year when the journey has basically been a one-way trip.“What we’ve seen this year is a very strong up market that didn’t get many pullbacks,” said Larry Williams, 78, creator of the Williams %R indicator that’s designed to capture a shift in a security’s momentum. A long-short strategy based on the technique is down 7.8% since the end of December.“All the overbought and oversold indicators, mine as well as anybody else’s, didn’t get many buy signals, but a lot of sells,” he said.The temptation to book profits and bail is getting hard to resist after the S&P 500’s best 12-month rally since the 1930s. Increasing the anxiety are a mountain of charts signaling a market that’s stretched to its limits.Earlier this month, the index soared 16% above its 200-day average, a feat that before December had occurred only a handful times over the past three decades. Moreover, the benchmark’s relative strength index has surpassed 70 on both a weekly and monthly basis, a sign that the market has risen too far, too fast.Add in pundits warning of bubble-like valuations and resurgent coronavirus concerns, and it’s a recipe for sell orders. Hedge funds, for instance, have hit the exits this month, stampeding out of tech stocks just days before Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. report financial results.Yet avoiding the stock market for any period of time has proven to be the riskiest wager of all. The S&P 500 has yet to retrench more than 5% this year. At the same time, missing out on the big up days is more penalizing than ever. Absent the top five sessions, the index’s 11% gain dwindles to 2%.“To try to guess that this is the right time to be out of the market, you may as well go to Las Vegas,” said Mark Stoeckle, chief executive officer at Adams Funds. “There’s just as much risk doing that.”Bloomberg’s back-testing model purchases the S&P 500 when an indicator signals a “buy” and holds it until a “sell” is generated. At that time, the index is sold and a short position is established and kept until a buy is triggered.A strategy following RSI signals has dropped 10% this year. The damage occurred as stocks entered the year with unbridled momentum that touched off an order to sell. The trade has since been in place as the S&P 500 never pulled back fast and long enough to flash buy.The moving average convergence/divergence indicator -- better known as MACD -- has suffered a loss of 9.8%. Five of the nine trading signals that the model has produced have been buys, and four of them have lost money. In addition, all four short recommendations have been losers.Such is the cost of betting against momentum in a market where the S&P 500 has already eclipsed the average Wall Street strategist’s year-end target.“Today, and for much of 2020, the overbought conditions have been absorbed by the market with more strength, or at best a pause,” said Renaissance Macro Research co-founder Jeff deGraaf, who ranked as the top technical analyst in Institutional Investor’s annual survey for 11 straight years through 2015. “Overbought/oversold conditions are useless without first defining the underlying trend of the market.”Williams, who has been trading since 1962, agrees. Technical analysis tools aren’t broken, he says, but in a bull market that’s as resilient as this one, investors need to use them in the right context.“You have to have a different tool, if you will, for a job you’re doing,” he said. “I have a hammer that can build a house, but if I use the hammer to dig a hole in the ground, that’s going to be really hard.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the office back? COVID created a work-from-home culture but companies are trying to make the office appealing again

    After a year of work from home policies, companies are prepping for their employees' return to the office. That could be a very unfamiliar place.

  • Warren Buffett's 25 best quotes about business, investing, and life

    Need some advice? Legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has plenty to share.

  • Big Oil Sees Cash Rolling In, But Investors Won’t Get It Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- After one of the most difficult years in the oil industry’s history, crude prices have recovered and major producers are finally generating spare cash. Investors really want to get their hands on it, but most are likely to be disappointed.That’s because the pandemic has created a legacy of debt for the world’s biggest international oil companies, many of which borrowed to fund their dividends as prices crashed.For Exxon Mobil Corp. and Total SE, which bore the financial strain of maintaining shareholder payouts last year, any extra cash will go to easing debt. Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have said they want to resume buybacks, but not yet. Only BP Plc is dangling the possibility that shareholder returns could improve soon, after a year and a half of flip-flopping over its payout policy.The coming week’s first-quarter results should show a significant improvement in both profit and cash flow after a dire 2020, but probably nothing that will change investors’ disenchantment with the oil majors.“They have limited appeal as long-term investments because they can’t demonstrate that they can deliver cash flow on a sustainable basis and return it on a sustainable basis,” said Christyan Malek, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of EMEA oil and gas. “The key is consistency. We haven’t had any.”The first quarter will be an inflection point for the industry, according to JPMorgan. Company data and estimates compiled by Bloomberg show free cash flow -- what’s left after operational spending and investment -- is set to rebound to $80 billion for the five supermajors this year, compared with about $4 billion in 2020.Shell will be the top of heap with about $22 billion, Exxon will total $19 billion and even lowest-ranked BP will have about $11 billion. That will be enough for each of the five majors to cover their planned 2021 dividends and together have more than $35 billion left over.It’s unclear how much of that could make it into the pockets of shareholders.“Priorities for deployment of Europe’s oil majors’ strong first-quarter free cash flow will vary,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares. “BP has achieved its debt target and is set to announce resumption of buybacks. Shell has announced a small dividend bump, though is unlikely to resume buybacks given its $65 billion net debt target.”BP’s BuybacksAfter raising its dividend by 2.4% in February 2020, then cutting the payout by half just six months later, BP has come under pressure to prove it can deliver reliable returns to shareholders.The London-based firm’s shares are the worst performing in its peer group over the last 12 months. Even its Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has acknowledged that investors are questioning whether BP can pull off its reinvention for the low-carbon age.Earlier this month, BP managed to set itself apart from its peers in a positive way, giving the clearest signal of impending buybacks. The company said it had achieved its target of reducing net debt to $35 billion about a year sooner than expected and will give an update on the timetable for stock repurchases on Tuesday, when it opens Big Oil earnings season.That’s a significant increase in the urgency of improving shareholder returns. Back in August, BP put its goal of returning 60% of surplus cash to investors fifth on the priority list after funding the dividend, reducing net debt, shifting expenditure into low-carbon projects and spending on core oil and gas assets.Debt ReductionBP’s European peers, whose shares have performed better in the past year, aren’t moving so fast.France’s Total, which was the only oil major in the region to maintain its dividend last year, has said that any extra cash that comes from higher oil prices will be used to cut debt. Its next priority will be to increase investment in renewables to about 25% of its overall budget. Buybacks will only come after that.Shell announced a 4% increase in its dividend in October, after cutting the payout by two thirds earlier in the year. It has a target of reducing net debt by $10 billion before it returns any extra money to shareholders. Banks including Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc predict that won’t happen until 2022, since net debt rose in the last quarter of 2020 to $75 billion.Unlike BP and Shell, the North American majors managed to make it through 2020 with their payouts intact, but at a high cost. Exxon’s debt pile surged 40% during the pandemic to $73 billion, prompting Moody’s Investors Service to downgrade the company’s bonds twice in the past 12 months.The Texas-based giant expects to return to profit in the first three months of 2021 after four straight quarterly losses. The company has said it will maintain its $15 billion annual dividend while paying down debt if oil and gas prices remain at current levels. JPMorgan sees Exxon’s free cash flow rebounding to $19.6 billion this year, giving it a sizable surplus with which to reduce borrowings.Of the five supermajors, Chevron has the best balance sheet and “strong prospects” for a share buyback, according to HSBC analyst Gordon Gray. The California-based company said in March that it should generate $25 billion of free cash over and above its dividend through 2025 if Brent crude remains at $60.The oil majors’ focus on pleasing investors and healing their financial wounds comes largely at the expense of investment in their core business.As the pandemic unfolded last year, the companies slashed their spending to the lowest combined level in 15 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. The stranglehold will continue this year, with capital expenditure set to rise only slightly despite oil’s recovery.Chevron and Exxon have both locked in spending plans at radically reduced levels all the way through 2025. Total has marginally raised its capital investment budget for this year, while BP and Shell have put a firm ceiling on expenditure.So while the combination of higher oil prices, rock-bottom spending and asset sales is delivering the surge in cash flow that will help solve the supermajors’ short-term problems, it may be creating a long-term headache. Shell acknowledged earlier this month that it’s not investing enough in new projects to offset the natural decline in production from its existing oil and gas fields.The majors are “slaking the shareholders’ thirst for cash returns,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. In the long term “capex cuts, debt and disposals could do as much if not more harm than good, and none are really sustainable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Older workers 'see biggest jobs fall since 1980s'

    There were 109,000 more jobless older workers between December and February than a year ago, a report says.

  • China’s Biggest IPO This Year Looks to Be in Renewable Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- China Three Gorges Renewables Group Co. is set for an initial public offering that could be the biggest in the country this year after securing regulatory approval.The unit of China Three Gorges Corp. plans to sell up to 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai, it said in a prospectus filed to the Shanghai stock exchange, without giving the value of the funds to be raised. The state-owned company has received written approval from China’s securities regulator, according to a China Securities and Regulatory Commission statement Friday.China Three Gorges Renewables announced last year it was seeking to raise 25 billion yuan ($3.85 billion) in an IPO. The listing could easily be the largest debut in China in 2021 if it starts trading this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, topping Tianneng Battery Group Co.’s $697 million listing in January.The parent is the world’s largest hydropower company and China’s largest clean-energy firm, according to the company website. Its renewables unit’s total assets -- mainly solar and wind farms, as well as small hydro power plants -- are valued at more than 140 billion yuan.The issuance of shares is scheduled to start May 10, and the company will use proceeds to fund offshore wind power projects and replenish liquidity, the statement said.The listing comes as China’s ambition for renewables has soared amid its aim to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon-neutrality by 2060. Wind installations have doubled to a record in 2020, and solar installations are forecast to hit a record this year.Capitalizing on rising demand for clean energy, China Three Gorges Renewables in April alone announced two new solar projects. Its parent recently started filling the reservoir at its latest mega-hydropower project and signed a collaboration agreement with Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., the world’s second-largest wind-turbine maker.Bloomberg reported in March that the parent company was in the midst of selling a stake in its international asset portfolio. Investors include Singapore’s sovereign wealth investor GIC Pte and Chinese state-backed fund CNIC Corp.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band

    Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.

  • These 169 industries are being hit by the global chip shortage

    The ongoing global chip shortage has roiled the automotive and consumer technology industries for months. But the ripple effects could stretch far beyond automakers idling plants and consumers waiting longer for the latest gaming consoles.

  • China’s Economy Continues Booming After Record First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record growth in the first quarter, with strong exports and rising business confidence supporting the recovery.That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from March in strong expansionary territory. Some of the strength this month may be exaggerated by the comparison with April 2020, when the country was still struggling to recover and reopen after a lockdown to contain the world’s first coronavirus cases.Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, picked up for a second month in a survey of more than 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc., with the rise in expectations pointing to even stronger performance in the current quarter compared to the first three months of the year.“Export-oriented SMEs continued to outperform domestically-focused SMEs, with faster production and higher output price gains,” according to the Standard Chartered’s economists Lan Shen and Ding Shuang. “The services sector is catching up at a faster pace, driven by the transport and logistics, IT, and commercial services industries, while the catering and accommodation sectors remain sluggish.”The improvement in services was due to the “removal of restrictive measures and vaccine rollout,” they wrote in a report. “While export demand stayed resilient, domestic demand also started to pick up.”Three Reasons to Believe in the Boom on Bloomberg Trade TrackerThe strength of overseas demand can be seen in South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of the month, which jumped more than 45% compared to the same period a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2011.Global demand has driven up commodity costs, boosting factory-gate inflation in China to its highest since 2017, according to Bloomberg Economics’ price tracker. Copper prices approached the nine-year highs reached in February, while steel futures in China reached new peaks even as rebar stockpiles shrank slightly.China’s stock market moved higher in April, with the benchmark index of 300 mainland companies bouncing back to levels above 5,100.Home sales continued to grow in the month, although the pace was less robust than in March. Regulators have been trying to control housing risks after monetary easing spurred a rebound in the residential market, with buyers using property to hedge against inflation. Car sales growth in the same period slowed slightly.Early IndicatorsBloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month)Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demandCopper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton)South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change)Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered PlcPassenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car AssociationFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Tesla, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.com in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release April 26-30, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as over 100 S&P 500 companies along with four of the five “FAANG” companies would report quarterly results.

  • Traders Reach Crucial Moment in Timing of Fed Rate-Hike Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- For rates traders fixated on where the Federal Reserve is going with policy in the next few years, a key number is 99.That’s basically the price where eurodollar futures expiring in December 2023 have been stuck for more than a week. And that means markets have calmed significantly since the feverish early-April bets that policy makers were going to get dragged into a more hawkish stance.Markets look poised to sit at this crossroads for a while. Few expect central bankers to adjust their stance when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week or signal that they’re ready to start tapering bond purchases. Wednesday’s decision, along with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference, could pave the way for greater conviction in the market, but that’s more likely to happen in the days and weeks that follow as economic reports roll in. Most policy makers have been resolute that they don’t plan to hike before the end of 2023.“We need to see some bit of new information, perhaps data surprises even further to the upside,” said Michael Lorizio, a senior bond trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. “The Fed did a pretty good job at its March meeting of indicating that its new framework will keep policy makers on the sidelines for quite a while.”Current eurodollar positioning underscores the need for fresh drivers to cement traders’ expectations on the timing of the Fed’s next tightening cycle. Timing matters because the market has a propensity to reprice aggressively when needed to account for faster-than-expected growth, as demonstrated in the first quarter -- a dynamic that could reemerge if both traders and the Fed are behind the curve.As December 2023 eurodollars illustrate, traders have adjusted their views on Fed policy all year. In January and much of February, the contract’s price was above 99, signaling traders were closer to the Fed’s dovish stance on rates.It then fell below that in late February and largely stayed there, showing that expectations had shifted toward a more hawkish Fed outlook. The selloff was at its most intense April 5, when it bottomed below 98.7 following a stellar jobs report. But the price has been back up around 99 since mid-April.It’s not just eurodollars that are at a crossroads. In a note Friday, Citigroup Inc. strategists William O’Donnell, Ed Acton and Yangyi Li wrote that the U.S. rates market is at “a moment of [tactical] truth.” Traders, they said, will soon decide if the recent short-covering rally in bonds will continue or whether the reflation narrative reasserts itself.They point to the 5-year Treasury rate and 10-year real yield, which strips out inflation to reflect a pure read on growth. Technical data suggests that the 5-year security is not only “overbought,” but that the recent momentum behind its April rally is starting to slow. The yield was around 0.82% on Friday.Meanwhile, the 10-year real yield, at around minus 0.78% on Friday, is hovering not far from the “well-defined” lows of the range seen since February and looks to be “locally and deeply overbought,” the strategists wrote.For Greg Wilensky at Janus Henderson Investors, there’s going to be “a lot of ‘moments of truth’” over the next three to six months.“Can we see some sharp moves in one direction or another?” asked the Denver-based head of U.S. fixed income. “It’s quite likely, as the result of people from one camp or another changing their minds. But one move in one direction doesn’t mean that trade will continue.”What to WatchEconomic calendar:April 26: Durable and capital goods orders; Dallas Fed manufacturing indexApril 27: FHFA house price data; S&P CoreLogic home prices; Conference Board consumer confidence; Richmond Fed manufacturing gaugeApril 28: MBA mortgage applications; advance goods trade balance; wholesale and retail inventories; FOMC decisionApril 29: Jobless claims; gross domestic product; Langer consumer comfort; pending home salesApril 30: Employment cost index; personal income and spending; PCE deflator; MNI Chicago purchasing managers index; University of Michigan gaugesFed calendar:April 28: FOMC decision; Powell’s press conferenceApril 29: Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles discusses financial regulationApril 30: Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speaksAuction schedule:April 26: 13-week, 26-week bills; 2-year, 5-year notesApril 27: 2-year floating-rate notes; 7-year notesApril 29: 4-week, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.