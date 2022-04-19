U.S. markets closed

GeneQuantum and AIMEDBIO Collaborate on a First-in-Class Antibody -Drug-Conjugate

·3 min read

SUZHOU, China, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a company specializing in site-specific bioconjugation for next generation biotherapeutics, has signed an agreement with a Korean biotech company, Aimed Bio Inc., to co-develop a First-in-Class therapeutic antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Aimed Bio, a spin-off company from Samsung Medical Center, is focusing on developing innovative antibody-centric drugs for brain diseases with few treatment options. Additional details were not disclosed.

GeneQuantum focuses on next generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) development. Taking advantage of the proprietary 'Ligase Dependent Conjugation' (LDC) technology platform, which allows a site-specific conjugation of cytotoxins or other type of payloads to antibodies, the company has successfully developed a robust pipeline with more than 10 assets, with several at or approaching clinical stage. In addition to expanding the unique technology platform, the company has entered into a number of partnerships with domestic biotech/pharmaceutical companies and international partners. The growing number of partnerships speaks to the power of the GeneQuantum platform technology for not only improving key therapeutic characteristics of existing molecules, but also for creating new classes of molecules, ultimately increasing the number of available treatment options for patients worldwide. GeneQuantum is excited about the significant potential of partnerships with business partners and will continue to expand its deal pipeline in the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and protein therapeutic market.

The collaborating ADC is a first-in-class asset with highly differentiated antibody against a unique target, a stable linker design and a novel payload with a strong by-stander killing effect. The resulting ADC is expected to treat brain and other cancers with huge unmet needs.

Dr. Gang Qin, the Founder & Chairman, CEO of GeneQuantum, commented: "As an innovative antibody+ company, we look for complementary partners to maximize value of our platform technology. Aimed Bio not only has differentiated antibody acting on a unique target but also has deep knowledge and expertise in the field of brain tumor & CNS diseases. This collaboration is based on an excellent match between the two companies to generate a FIC ADC. Through close partnership, we are thrilled to bring revolutionary therapy for those patients without efficient treatment at this moment."

Dr. Dohyun Nam, the Founder & Chairman, CTO of Aimed Bio and internationally renowned neurosurgeon with 32 years of experience in brain tumor & CNS diseases commented: "Aimed Bio has been successfully expanding its R&D pipeline for the past 2 years, and I am pleased to start this collaboration with GeneQuantum. After evaluating the data, the linker-payload and conjugation technology GeneQuantum provides proved to be very safe and effective. With the best antibody and brain tumor expertise of Aimed Bio, I believe the collaborating ADC will bring a tremendous impact on the field. We look forward to initiating clinical trial as soon as possible."

The new drug is expected to enter IND in 2023.

About GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative biotherapeutics. The company is focused on the development of a next generation of bioconjugate therapeutics to meet the unmet medical needs of cancer patients globally. For more information, visit www.genequantum.com.

About AIMEDBIO Inc.

AIMEDBIO is a spin-off company from Samsung Medical Center (SMC) established in August 2018. AIMEDBIO aims to provide therapeutic solutions to patients with serious brain diseases, including neuro-oncological and -degenerative diseases, to save patients' lives and improve patients' quality of life. Based on solid global networks with key opinion leaders in the field, an excellent research team with profound achievements, and R&D pipelines with an outstanding drug development platform, AIMEDBIO is an emerging leader for development of innovative therapeutics against diverse brain diseases.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genequantum-and-aimedbio-collaborate-on-a-first-in-class-antibody--drug-conjugate-301526935.html

SOURCE GeneQuantum Healthcare

    Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) have jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo. The decision follows the results from pre-planned analyses of two late-stage studies of bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG) in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and bladder cancer. A preplanned interim analysis found that the investigational combination failed to improve on the overa