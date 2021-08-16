U.S. markets closed

GeneQuantum announces a key leadership appointment

·2 min read

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneQuantum Healthcare, an industry leading biopharmacetucial company dedicated to next generation bioconjugate drugs through innovative intelligent ligase-dependent conjugation (iLDC) technology platform, announced a key appointment to further strengthen GeneQuantum management team. Dr. Kaida Wu joins GQ as Chief Medical Officer, and will report to Dr. Gang Qin, Founder Chairman and CEO of GeneQuantum.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Wu to join our management team," Dr. Gang Qin said, "GeneQuantum tries its best to accelerate the development of innovative bioconjugate drugs represented by Antibody-Drug-Conjugate (ADC) through our unique iLDC platform to provide more efficient, safer and more accessible innovative solutions for cancer patients worldwide. Dr. Wu's joining GQ marks a concrete step forward in our strategic planning of establishing and expanding a world-class clinical team. His extensive expertise and excellent leadership capability are crucial for the success of the company. We do expect his contribution to the acceleration of our ADC drug development so that patients will benefit earlier from our effective product."

Dr. Kaida Wu received his doctoral degree from Aarhus University in Denmark. Dr. Wu has nearly twenty year experience in biological pharmaceutical industry and more than ten years of hematologic tumor clinical practice, who has served in many famous institutions and multinational pharma including AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Janssen, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and has successful proven track records in translational medicine research, clinical research, drug approval and marketing. Dr. Wu has outstanding ability in cutting-edge scientific knowledge integration, clinical trial design and clinical operations and has successfully achievements in clinical strategies and trial implement.

Dr. Wu expressed his great pleasure in joining GeneQuantum, he stated, "I am honored to join GeneQuantum. As a fast-growing global biopharmaceutical company, GeneQuantum owns advanced technology platform, strong ADC product pipelines, and industry leading talents and team members with master's and Doctoral degrees from China or oversea. I will work with GQ's management team to accelerate the clinical development of product pipeline and bring more effective and safer new drugs to patients worldwide."

About Genequantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative biotherapeutics, with the goal to become a globally competitive leader in biopharmaceuticals. The company possesses innovative and patented iLDC (intellectual Ligase Dependent Conjugation) technical platform, focuses on next generation site-specific bioconjugate development, and aim to address the unmet medical needs of global cancer patients.

Contact: Shanshan Tian, tianss@genequantum.com, +86-051262872890

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genequantum-announces-a-key-leadership-appointment-301355500.html

SOURCE GeneQuantum Healthcare

