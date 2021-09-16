U.S. markets closed

GeneQuantum announces two key leadership appointments

·3 min read

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneQuantum Healthcare, an industry-leading biotech company dedicated to the next generation bioconjugate drugs based on the innovative intelligent ligase-dependent conjugation (iLDC) technology platform, announced the appointment of Dr. Li Wan as the Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Weimeng Zhao as Vice President of Quality Research and Quality, to further strengthen the GeneQuantum management team.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Wan, Dr. Zhao to join our management team," Dr. Gang Qin, GeneQuantum's Chairman and CEO, said, "GeneQuantum is making every endeavor to accelerate the development of innovative bioconjugate drugs represented by Antibody-Drug-Conjugate (ADC) through our unique iLDC platform to provide more effective, safer and accessible innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. Their joining marks a concrete step forward in our strategic planning of establishing and expanding a world-class clinical and regulatory affairs team. Their extensive expertise and excellent leadership capability are crucial for the success of the company. We do expect their contribution to the acceleration of our ADC drug development so that patients will benefit earlier from our effective product."

Dr. Li Wan holds a doctoral degree in Pharmaceutical Science from Rutgers University and has more than 15 years of experience in global regulatory affairs and innovative drug R&D projects management. Dr. Li Wan was the Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs at Alphamab Oncology and Luye Pharma. Before joining Luye Pharma, he worked as the global regulatory lead at world-renowned big pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer and Novartis in the United States. Dr. Wan has expert knowledge of FDA, EMA, NMPA, PMDA, and ICH regulation and is familiar with the CMC development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and project management of the innovative biological products. Dr. Li Wan has successfully led many global IND/CTA/NDA submissions and obtained approvals for small molecule and antibody drug projects in the US, EU, China, and Japan, etc. In addition, he also coordinated the pre-approval inspection by FDA. He is a regulatory expert with the US Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) from the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society, and also the Head of SAPA Regulatory Affairs Department and a SAPA EC member.

Dr. Zhao graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a doctoral degree in Biochemistry and completed postdoctoral research at Stanford University in the United States. He has worked in Galaxy Biotech and Genentech, Inc. Dr. Zhao has extensive practical experience in quality management, analytical development, product characterization, analytical control system, and analytical method validation and method transfer.

Both of them expressed their great pleasure in joining GeneQuantum. They commented, " GeneQuantum has the world's leading Antibody-Drug-Conjugate (ADC) iLDC platform, as well as a rich and innovative pipeline based on this platform. We are very happy to join GeneQuantum in this critical moment, when the company is growing quickly with many products entering the IND and clinical stage. We always appreciate Dr. Gang Qin's persistent pursuit of innovative science and the spirit of endless exploration. We also love the energetic and innovative team of GeneQuantum. We hope to use our years of extensive experience in global regulatory affairs and clinical studies of biological drug development, and in quality management, analytical development, analytical control systems to help the company grow faster. We are looking forward to, as a part of GeneQuantum's team, working together with everyone to bring more bioconjugate drugs and new hope to the treatment of cancer patients soon."

About GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative biotherapeutics, with the goal to become a globally competitive leader in biopharmaceuticals. The company possesses innovative and patented iLDC (intellectual Ligase Dependent Conjugation) technical platform, focuses on next generation site-specific bioconjugate development, and aim to address the unmet medical needs of global cancer patients.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genequantum-announces-two-key-leadership-appointments-301377483.html

SOURCE GeneQuantum Healthcare

