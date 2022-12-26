U.S. markets closed

GeneQuantum and WuXi XDC have entered into strategic cooperation to empower innovative bioconjugates development

·3 min read

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneQuantum Healthcare (GQ), a global innovative biotechnology company dedicated to the development of the next generation bioconjugate drugs , and WuXi XDC, a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that they have entered into a strategic collaboration for conjugation technology licensing and ADC drug development.

According to the collaboration agreements, Wuxi XDC will actively promote GeneQuantum's proprietary iLDC (intelligent Ligase-dependent Conjugation) and iGDC (intelligent Glycotransferase-dependent conjugation) platforms around the globe to empower innovative bioconjugate development and the commercial production for drug developers. GeneQuantum will also develop multiple ADC drugs through collaboration with Wuxi XDC, and foresee accelerated product commercialization based on Wuxi XDC's leading ADC  production platform and integrated CMC capability.

Dr. Gang Qin, Founder and Chairman of GQ, said, " Through years of interdisciplinary and differentiated innovation, GeneQuantum has developed iLDC and iGDC platforms as the core technology of bioconjugate drug. We are honored that GQ technologies have been recognized by Wuxi XDC as a promising next generation conjugation platform. To address growing interest and opportunities for bioconjugate drugs globally, GeneQuantum will work closely with its partners, and empower its innovative conjugation technologies for the development of bioconjugate drugs.  In parallel, GQ will promote the conjugation technology ecosystem to bring more safe, more efficient and more accessible innovative conjugate drugs to patients around the world."

Dr. Jimmy Lee, CEO of Wuxi XDC, said, "New and innovative ideas and technologies have emerged in the field of bioconjugate drugs represented by ADC, which has become a hot spot of investment and drug development. We are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with GeneQuantum, enabling GQ's cutting-edge technologies to develop ADC drugs through an Wuxi's integrated technology platform and lead the industry in innovation. In the future, Wuxi XDC will continue to build an open and integrated bioconjugate technology platform to meet the growing demand for ADC drug discovery, development and production, and empower our global partners and benefit patients."

About GeneQuantum Healthcare

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is an innovative high-tech company dedicated to the development of novel First-in-Class and Best-in-Class biological drugs, the pioneer in leveraging enzymatic site-specific conjugation technology to develop ADC drugs. GeneQuantum has established a complete and underlying technology system iLDC® and iGDC®, which can deliver a whole process solution for various conjugated drugs from molecular design to commercial production. Multiple innovative and clinical ADC varieties have been successfully developed based on this technology platform. ADCs developed with GeneQuantum's conjugation technology have iterative advantages in process quality and metabolic stability. Moreover, the seamless integration between intelligent conjugation process and antibody process greatly reduces the overall commercial production cost. GeneQuantum is committed to "enabling" the development of various bioconjugate drugs in the world and establishing industry ecosystem and win-win cooperation. Please visit for more information: https://www.genequantum.com.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC, a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company's services cover antibodies and other biologics, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugated drug substance and drug product. WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC projects to the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. As of September 30, 2022, over 270 projects – from early stage to late-stage clinical – are being developed at WuXi XDC, including 29 IND-completed projects and 8 projects in phase II/III. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com/services-solutions/#XDC

Media Contact: Mr Tan, 86-512-62872890, tancb@genequantum.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genequantum-and-wuxi-xdc-have-entered-into-strategic-cooperation-to-empower-innovative-bioconjugates-development-301709988.html

SOURCE GeneQuantum Healthcare

